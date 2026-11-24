Remember the controversy surrounding Deepika Padukone's demand for an eight-hour workday in the film industry? The actress's exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit and the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD brought the issue into the spotlight, sparking a wider debate about working hours and gender disparity in Bollywood.

Filmmaker Karan Johar has come out in support of Deepika's decision, calling it her right and questioning why it has become such a big talking point.

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During an upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9, Karan said that female actors should have the same freedom to set professional boundaries as their male counterparts. Akshay Kumar, too, agreed with the KJo's views, highlighting the importance of fixed working hours and organised schedules on film sets.

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Karan Johar Praises Akshay Kumar's Discipline

Speaking about his experience of working with Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar dismissed the rumours surrounding the actor's early-morning routine and praised his professionalism. He credited Akshay for supporting new directors and being mindful of a film's production requirements.

“When I did my first film with Akshay, there was always talks making the rounds that Akshay Kumar does this, Akshay Kumar does that. Firstly, I've never seen a man work this hard. He has meetings at 5 am. He knows his script by heart, and he's always supportive of the director and very cognizant of the producer. And he's the only superstar that gives a chance to a debut director, and that's one thing that he doesn't get enough credit for,” Karan shared.

Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar have collaborated on Dharma Productions films such as Kesari (2019), Brothers, Sooryavanshi and Good Newwz.

Karan Johar Backs Deepika Padukone's Eight-Hour Workday Demand

Drawing a connection between Akshay's disciplined approach and the debate around working hours, Karan Johar said, “And I think that's exactly my point, as a producer, I respect it. And that's why I also respect Deepika Padukone's decision. When she says something like this, I don't know why it's made into such a big deal. It's her right. She's earned that right. She's a hardworking woman. She's a mother, she's a wife, she's a professional, and she has a personal life. Why can't she ask for it when you ask for it?”

“There is sometimes this gender disparity that happens, and it's not fair. I think if a male superstar can ask for it, so can a female superstar. Any actor can ask for it. Nobody's putting a gun on my head to sign Deepika Padukone or Akshay Kumar. I want to sign these actors because I love their work. I respect their achievement,” Karan added.

Akshay Kumar also agreed with Karan's perspective, supporting the idea of an eight-hour work schedule. He emphasised how fixed working hours and discipline on sets can make the shooting process more organised and beneficial for everyone involved, without compromising the creative aspects of filmmaking.

Deepika Padukone's Eight-Hour Shift Demand Explained

Deepika Padukone's demand for an eight-hour workday became a major talking point in May 2025, when reports emerged that she had exited Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit following differences with the makers over working hours and other professional terms.

A few months later, production house Vyjayanthi Movies announced that Deepika would not be part of the sequel to Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, stating that the two sides had been unable to find a partnership.

Deepika subsequently addressed the controversy in interviews, arguing that her demand was not unreasonable. She pointed out that several male superstars in the Indian film industry had been following eight-hour work schedules for years without attracting similar attention.

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In an interview with Brut India, Deepika said, “In the Indian film industry, there are a lot of male actors who have been working on an 8-hour shift for years, and it has never made headlines. I don't think what I am asking for is ridiculously unfair. I think only someone who has worked in the system enough will know the conditions that we work in.”

“I am saying this as if I may say so…a top star. Imagine what the working conditions must be like for everyone else in the crew,” she added.

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