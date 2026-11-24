Fans have been waiting for the next chapter of Ranbir Kapoor's and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra franchise for years. While filmmaker Ayan Mukerji had envisioned a larger story spanning multiple installments, the sequels have taken longer than expected to arrive.

The director has now explained why the first two parts of the fantasy franchise were not filmed together and how financial constraints influenced the decision.

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Speaking at the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2026 in Goa, Ayan talked about the challenges of making two large-scale films simultaneously. He also reflected on the audience's response to the first instalment and addressed the criticism surrounding its storytelling.

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Ayan Mukerji Explains Why Brahmastra Parts Weren't Filmed Together

Ayan shared that although the team had discussed the story beyond the first instalment during the film's development, they did not have the financial backing to shoot both parts together. According to the filmmaker, producers of big-budget films often prefer to wait for the first instalment's box office performance before committing to the next chapter.

“Most of the time, unless the producers have deep pockets, it is hard to fully make Part 2 of a big film. Most people would wait and see how Part 1 goes. Ramayana 2 also wasn't fully created; they still have some work left to do. A similar thing happened with Baahubali 2. They knew they would make it, shot a little bit of Part 2, and then after Part 1 came out, they went ahead and did it,” he said.

Explaining how the same situation applied to his film, Ayan said that every major production operates under different financial conditions. While the team had the larger story planned, shooting the sequel alongside the first film was not financially feasible.

“Each team of producers and directors has different circumstances and budgets. For us on Brahmastra, we couldn't have afforded to make Brahmastra 2 along with Part 1. We had it in our minds, but we definitely needed Part 1 to take that step,” the director added.

Ayan Mukerji Responds To Criticism Of Brahmastra

Released in theatres in 2022, Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, received appreciation for its visual effects, ambitious scale and fantasy world. However, its storytelling and dialogues also faced criticism from a section of the audience.

Reflecting on the film's reception, Ayan described its response as a “slightly rockier landing”. He also stressed that filmmakers should respect audience feedback rather than dismiss criticism.

“I don't think the audience fails the film; they are always king. What they sense in a film, you always have to respect it, even if that doesn't go in your favour. Our audiences are very smart. If there are things they didn't like, we definitely need to improve our storytelling,” he concluded.

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What We Know About Brahmastra Sequels

In April 2023, Ayan announced that the second and third installments of the Brahmastra franchise would be made together. Around the same time, he also revealed that he had received an opportunity to direct another film, describing it as an exciting challenge that would help him grow creatively.

The makers had initially planned to release Brahmastra: Part Two – Dev and the third instalment in 2026 and 2027, respectively. Neither sequel has gone on floors yet, leaving fans waiting for an update on Ranbir Kapoor's return to the fantasy universe.

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