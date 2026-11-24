India will head into the second Test against New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Friday hoping for a more lively surface than the one at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. With head groundman Jayden Tohill unwell, second-in-command Ash Head is overseeing the preparations, and he has said the pitch will offer a traditional Hagley Oval experience.

Head insisted there has been no change to the planned approach after concerns over the Wellington surface, where both captains complained that the pitch offered very little to the bowlers. "No, we haven't changed anything. We're still aiming for what we had planned even before the Basin Reserve Test. It's just standard preparation," he told RevSportz.

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Interestingly, Head played down the importance of grass length, which was raised in the context of the 15mm seen in Wellington. "We don't pay too much attention to the length of the grass; it's pretty standard, around 12-13mm, which is what the rest of the blocks are cut to," he said. According to Head, that length stays the same throughout the preparation and during the match.

The weather has helped the groundstaff. "The weather has been ideal for us. We've had rain early in the preparation, which was good for getting moisture into the surface, and now we're getting temperatures in the mid to high 20s during the later stages of preparation," Head said.

On irrigation, he said, "If we lose a certain amount of moisture during the day, particularly when it's hot, we'll put a little water in at night."

Interestingly, Head expects a surface that rewards patience. "Historically, Hagley has been mainly a surface for the pace bowlers," he said, adding that spinners have not had much help at the ground. "Like every other Test, there should be a little something for the bowlers early on. But we've seen in the past that if you get through that initial tough spell from the bowlers, you can score runs. We're aiming for something similar."

He also expects the pitch to change character over the course of the match. "It's more likely to be a pitch for pace or medium-pace bowlers, which eventually turns into a good batting surface," Head said.

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On whether the Test will last five days, Head left it to the players. "It's really up to the players whether it goes for five days or not," he said. The forecast, however, looks mostly favourable. "There's a little rain around on match day minus one, but after that, I think we've got five good days," he said, adding that the rain will not affect the preparation.

However, the pitch will matter more than usual for India. After the drawn first Test, Shubman Gill-led side is still chasing a place in the World Test Championship final, so they will need a result in their favour in Christchurch.

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