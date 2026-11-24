Former India batter Ajinkya Rahane has questioned captain Shubman Gill's reaction towards pacer Akash Deep after the latter missed a run-out opportunity during Day 5 of the drawn first Test against New Zealand in Wellington.

The incident took place during the second session of the final day, when Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell were batting in New Zealand's second innings.

On the first ball of the 71st over, Mitchell punched Washington Sundar's delivery towards mid-on and set off for a quick single. However, Blundell sent him back when he was already more than halfway down the pitch.

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Akash Deep, who was stationed at mid-on, failed to collect the ball cleanly and could not throw it towards the striker's end in time. The missed opportunity frustrated Gill, who was visibly unhappy with the pacer's fielding effort and scolded him on the field.

The moment attracted attention as Mitchell went on to remain unbeaten on 49, helping New Zealand hold on for a draw.

Speaking on Sony Sports, Rahane was critical of Gill's reaction. He felt the India captain should have backed Akash Deep instead of reprimanding him, as such an incident could affect the bowler's morale.

"Instead looking at the ball, your focus goes to where you have to bowl. So these things happen, but after that, I feel that the support of teammates for that fielder is very important. Akash Deep needs it at that moment-'Come and bowl, they are the ones who will get you a wicket.' So these little things-supporting you, forgetting that moment because it has happened and you can't do anything about it-but if you come into the present, you never know, you'll probably take a brilliant catch or bowl two good deliveries and get a wicket. So support becomes very important for you," Rahane said during the post lunch show on Extra Innings.

Rahane's comments came amid a discussion around the importance of supporting teammates, particularly during high-pressure moments in a Test match.

Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips Help New Zealand Secure Draw

Meanwhile, Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips put together an unbeaten 63-run partnership to frustrate India and take New Zealand to 239/5 in their second innings.

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Mitchell finished on 49 not out, while Phillips remained unbeaten on 26 as the hosts batted out the final day to secure a draw at the Basin Reserve.

India had declared their first innings at 720/9 after taking a 352-run lead, but New Zealand's resistance on the final day denied the visitors a win in the opening Test.

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