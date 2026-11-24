Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the 24th installment of Pradhan Mantri KIsan SAmman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) on Oct. 30, 2026 in Gujarat. The next installment is expected in February. Before that, farmers should ensure that they meet all the eligibility criteria to receive the cash benefit without any delay.

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, eligible farmer families receive financial assistance of Rs 6,000 per year. The amount is paid in three equal installments of Rs 2,000 each and is meant to support marginal farmers.

As per the scheme, a farmer family includes the husband, wife and minor children. Farmers should check their land records, complete e-KYC and ensure that their bank details are correct to receive the next installment on time.

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For this scheme, such farmers are not eligible who acquired land ownership after Feb. 1, 2019.

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Does this mean both father-son can get PM Kisan money?

A father and son cannot claim separate PM-KISAN benefits simply by having separate land records. As per the scheme guidelines, a farmer family is defined as husband, wife and minor children. Families owning more than 2 hectares of cultivable land are not eligible for benefits under the scheme.

The rules state that if cultivable land within a farmer family is registered in the names of different family members, the landholding will be clubbed to determine eligibility. If the total land is up to 2 hectares, the family can receive the benefit. In such cases, the payment will be made to the member owning the largest share of land.

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If multiple farmer families are recorded as landholders on a single landholding exceeding 2 hectares, each family may still be eligible for PM-KISAN benefits. In such cases, it will be checked if the individual landholding of each family is 2 hectares or less. If this eligibility is found, then each eligible family can receive financial assistance of Rs 6,000 per year.



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