Doctors at a government hospital in Jodhpur have removed a nearly four-foot-long shower pipe from a young man's body in a complex emergency surgery. The operation was carried out at Mathuradas Mathur (MDM) Hospital, one of the major state-run hospitals in the city. The incident is linked to an alleged dispute over bathroom use.

The patient was admitted on November 12, after which doctors assessed his condition and prepared for an emergency operation.

According to various reports, the pipe was forcibly inserted into his body following an argument with other youths. It damaged the large intestine, extended into the abdominal cavity, and became lodged there, creating a potentially life-threatening situation.

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Interestingly, the doctors did not wait long to act. A specialist team led by Dr Dinesh Dutt Sharma performed the emergency surgery on November 13. The surgical team made an incision in the intestine, a procedure known as an enterotomy, to extract the pipe from the abdomen. Cases like this are delicate because the object has to be removed without causing further damage to organs that are already injured. Dr Sharma is the head of the hospital's General Surgery Unit at MDM hospital in Jodhpur.

The treatment was also provided free of cost. It was done under the Rajasthan government's Mukhyamantri Ayushman Arogya Yojana, known as the MAA Yojana. Hospital authorities said the young man's condition improved after the operation. The hospital credited his survival to the coordinated efforts of specialist doctors and the entire team.

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