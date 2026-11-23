Retirement comes with a new set of financial concerns. There is constant worry about how to meet daily expenses and emergencies at a time when the regular income has stopped. For retired people, low-risk government-backed schemes like the Senior Citizens' Savings Scheme (SCSS) can be an option to get a steady income even after retirement.



A retired couple can invest a portion of their savings in SCSS. The scheme currently offers 8.2% interest per annum. Investors can put a maximum of Rs 30 lakh in the scheme. The interest is paid every quarter.



Can A Couple Generate Rs 20,000 Monthly Income Via SCSS?



To get a monthly income of Rs 20,000 for daily expenses and other needs, a retired couple will need a quarterly income of Rs 60,000.



Investors need to put in approximately Rs 29.27 lakh in SCSS to get the desired monthly income.



Desired monthly income: Rs 20,000



Quarterly interest paid: Rs 60,000



SCSS interest rate: 8.2% per annum



Investment tenure: 5 years



Required investment: Rs 29.27 lakh



The government announces the interest rate every quarter. Investors may need to put over Rs 29.27 lakh to ensure they get Rs 20,000 even if the interest rate is lowered by a few basis points.



Also Read: Snowball vs Avalanche: Which Debt Repayment Strategy Works For You And How To Choose?



SCSS: Tax Benefits



The SCSS has a lock-in period of five years, extendable for up to three years. It can be opened by Indian citizens above the age of 60 years, retirees between 55 and 60 years who have opted for a Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) or superannuation, or retired defense personnel above 50 years and below 60 years of age.



The scheme offers deductions under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act if the investor has opted for the old tax regime. The interest earned from SCSS is taxable, according to the investor's income tax slab. If the amount exceeds the prescribed limit in a financial year, Tax



Deducted at Source (TDS) is applicable.



Investors need to ensure that their investment in the SCSS takes into account tax deductions and benefits so that they can get the required amount in their bank account each month.



Also Read: New Financial Rules From December 1, 2026: Key Changes To Know

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