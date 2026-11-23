Former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja has heaped praise on Jasprit Bumrah, describing the star pacer as the "AI of bowling" following his impressive performance against New Zealand in the first Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

Bumrah finished with five wickets in the match, including four in New Zealand's first innings. He was among India's most effective bowlers on a surface that became increasingly favourable for batting as the match progressed.

The first Test eventually ended in a draw, with New Zealand finishing at 239/5 in their second innings.

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During a discussion on Sony Sports, Jadeja explained how Bumrah's understanding of a batter's previous dismissals helps him plan his deliveries. He particularly highlighted the Indian pacer's battle with New Zealand captain Tom Latham, who was dismissed for a duck in both innings.

Jadeja explained how Latham's first-innings dismissal might have influenced his approach against Bumrah in the second innings.

In the first innings, Latham shouldered arms to a delivery from Bumrah, expecting the ball to move away from him. However, the delivery jagged back sharply and went on to hit the stumps, leaving the New Zealand skipper bowled for zero.

According to Jadeja, that dismissal appeared to create uncertainty in Latham's mind when he faced Bumrah again in the second innings.

This time, Bumrah pitched the ball further outside the off stump, with Latham unsure whether it would come back in again. The New Zealand batter attempted to leave the delivery but ended up getting an outside edge, which was safely caught by wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

Explaining how Bumrah uses a batter's previous mistakes to his advantage, Jadeja said, "How he dismissed a batter in the previous match and how the batter played is in Bumrah's database. He is actually the AI of bowling. His specialty is knowing when to use which ball," Gill said.

The former India cricketer also pointed out that facing Bumrah can be mentally challenging for batters because of his ability to vary his deliveries and keep them guessing.

Jasprit Bumrah's Performance In India vs New Zealand 1st Test

Bumrah picked up four wickets for 92 runs in 29 overs during New Zealand's first innings, helping India restrict the hosts to 368.

He then added another wicket in the second innings, finishing with figures of 1/42 from 20 overs. His five-wicket match haul included the dismissals of Latham in both innings, along with Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell and Matt Henry in the first innings.

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Despite Bumrah's efforts, India were unable to secure a victory. The visitors had declared their first innings at 720/9, gaining a 352-run lead, but New Zealand's batters showed considerable resistance to finish at 239/5 after batting for 120 overs.

The two teams will now turn their attention to the second and final Test of the series, scheduled to begin on November 27 at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

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