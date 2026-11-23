Indian captain Shubman Gill has explained why India decided to settle for a draw against New Zealand in the first Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, despite having 15 overs left on the final day.

The Indian captain said the workload on his fast bowlers, coupled with a short turnaround before the next Test, played a major role in the decision.

India needed five more wickets to secure victory when Gill and New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell agreed to shake hands, bringing the contest to an end.

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New Zealand finished at 239/5 in their second innings after batting for 120 overs, with Mitchell and Glenn Phillips frustrating the Indian bowling attack.

Before agreeing to the draw, Gill was also seen having a discussion with head coach Gautam Gambhir. Explaining the decision during the post-match presentation, the India captain said the pitch was offering little assistance to the bowlers, while his fast bowlers were beginning to feel the fatigue of a demanding Test.

"If there was a little bit more in the wicket, maybe, but fast bowlers were tired, they have bowled almost 50 overs in the match, all of them."Gill said after the match.

"So, and also keeping in mind that there's a quick turnaround, with the next match in only three days and travel tomorrow. So, we wanted to keep all our bowlers fresh. And, didn't really think having 5-10 extra overs would have helped that much," he added.

He also pointed towards the tight schedule, with the second and final Test against New Zealand scheduled to begin in Christchurch on November 27. India were due to travel the following day, leaving little time for the players to recover.

Shubman Gill On India's Performance In Wellington

Gill also maintained that he was not particularly disappointed with India's overall performance, despite the team missing out on a victory. He acknowledged that taking all 10 wickets on the Wellington surface was always going to be difficult but felt India had created a few opportunities on the final day.

"No, not really. I think we knew it's gonna be a challenge to get ten wickets on that wicket. But I think we had our chances, a couple of chances here and there. With the tail, you never quite really know. So I think we had a decent day in the field," Gill noted.

India had dominated large parts of the contest, particularly with the bat. After bowling New Zealand out for 368 in their first innings, the visitors declared at 720/9, securing a massive 352-run lead.

KL Rahul top-scored with 136, while Rishabh Pant scored an attacking 128. Gill himself narrowly missed out on a century, contributing 98, as several Indian batters made important contributions.

However, New Zealand showed tremendous resilience in their second innings. Daryl Mitchell remained unbeaten on 49 off 186 deliveries, while Glenn Phillips scored 26 not out from 126 balls. The duo added an unbeaten 63 runs off 258 deliveries to help the hosts secure a draw.

Shubman Gill Looks Ahead To Christchurch Test

With the opening Test ending without a result, India will now turn their attention to the second match in Christchurch, beginning November 27.

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Gill expressed hope that the Hagley Oval surface would offer more assistance to the bowlers, allowing India to convert their strong performances into a victory.

"Honestly, not really. You know, hopefully there's gonna be a bit more help in the wicket for the bowlers in Christchurch. So if we are able to play a similar kind of game there and are able to execute our plans with the bowling and with the batting with the same consistency, I think we'll be in a good space," he said.

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