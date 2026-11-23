A 17-year-old girl from Kerala's Malappuram district has suffered kidney damage and other health complications after allegedly using a skin-lightening cream containing excessive levels of mercury. Police have registered a case against the cream's producer following a complaint from the girl's family.

The Areacode police registered the case on Sunday night. According to the FIR, the girl, a resident of Ugrapuram, bought a product marketed as 'F Tune' after seeing an advertisement on Instagram. The cream was promoted as a remedy for pimples and facial blemishes and claimed to give users a glowing complexion, PTI reported.

Mercury Content in Skin Cream Under Investigation

The complaint alleges that the cream contained dangerously high quantities of mercury, a toxic substance that can pose serious health risks. The producer has been accused of selling an adulterated product despite allegedly being aware of its potential harmful effects.

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The FIR further states that the teenager developed serious medical complications, including kidney damage, after using the cream. Her family reportedly spent nearly Rs 1 lakh on medical treatment. The case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and the Kerala Police Act. Further investigation is underway.

Singer Saleem Kodathoor Also Reports Kidney Illness

The controversy has also drawn attention after singer Saleem Kodathoor claimed that he developed membranous nephropathy, a kidney disorder, following the use of a skin-lightening cream. According to his account, the illness occurred around 10 years ago and required several months of treatment.

In the teenager's case, doctors reportedly found elevated mercury levels in her body, raising concerns about the possible health consequences of prolonged exposure to contaminated cosmetic products.

Kerala Health Minister Orders Statewide Inspection

Meanwhile, Kerala Health Minister K Muraleedharan has ordered statewide action against potentially unsafe cosmetics and protein powders. The directive includes inspections to identify unauthorised and potentially harmful products in the market.

The minister also expressed concern over the reported circulation of unapproved beauty and health products from Pakistan and the Mangaluru-Kasaragod region. Authorities are expected to intensify checks as the investigation continues.

(With the PTI inputs)

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