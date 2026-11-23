Gold and silver have lost their shine after scaling record highs earlier this year, with both precious metals witnessing a sharp correction amid changing global macroeconomic conditions. The selloff has eroded a significant portion of investors' wealth, particularly those who bought bullion around Akshaya Tritiya in April.

In the domestic market, MCX gold prices surged to a record high of nearly Rs 1.8 lakh per 10 grams in January 2026, while silver prices touched an unprecedented Rs 4.2 lakh per kg. However, both metals witnessed heavy profit booking from their record levels.

The escalation in the US-Iran war in the Middle East pushed energy and crude oil prices higher, fuelling concerns over sustained global inflation. This raised expectations of higher interest rates by global central banks, particularly the US Federal Reserve. Rising interest rates and a stronger US dollar subsequently triggered selling in precious metals.

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By Akshaya Tritiya in April, gold prices had already corrected nearly 15% from their peak to around Rs 1.53 lakh per 10 grams on the MCX. Silver prices had declined nearly 40% to Rs 2.5 lakh per kg.

The correction deepened over the following months. At Friday's close on November 20, MCX gold prices stood near Rs 1.22 lakh per 10 grams, while silver prices were around Rs 1.48 lakh per kg.

Gold price has consequently declined nearly Rs 31,000, or 20%, from Akshaya Tritiya levels. Silver price has plunged approximately Rs 1.02 lakh, or 41%, during the same period.

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How Much Would You Have Lost On Rs 10 Lakh Investment?

An investor who purchased gold worth Rs 10 lakh on Akshaya Tritiya at Rs 1.53 lakh per 10 grams would have acquired approximately 65.36 grams of the precious metal. At the current price of Rs 1.22 lakh, that investment would be worth around Rs 7.97 lakh, translating into a loss of nearly Rs 2.03 lakh.

Similarly, a Rs 10 lakh investment in silver at Rs 2.5 lakh per kg would have bought approximately 4 kg. At Rs 1.48 lakh per kg, its value would have declined to Rs 5.92 lakh, resulting in a loss of Rs 4.08 lakh.

These calculations exclude taxes and transaction costs.

Gold Price Outlook

According to Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, immediate resistance for MCX gold is placed at Rs 1,26,300-1,27,000, followed by Rs 1,30,000-1,30,700. On the downside, support lies at Rs 1,21,000-1,21,700, followed by Rs 1,17,500-1,18,500.

The RSI, currently near 24, remains deeply oversold but is showing signs of recovery. However, the MACD gap remains wide, indicating that bearish momentum has yet to meaningfully subside.

The near-term outlook remains cautious. A sustained move above Rs 1,27,000 could strengthen the recovery, while a decisive break below Rs 1,21,000 may expose gold to further downside towards Rs 1,18,500.

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