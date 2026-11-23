Gold prices are an important consideration for buyers looking to purchase jewellery or invest in the yellow metal. Rates vary across cities and can change during the day, depending on market movements and local bullion rates.

On Monday, November 23, gold prices in Maharashtra showed variations across several cities, including Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nagpur and Nashik.

The price of 24-carat gold in Maharashtra stood at Rs 1,24,970 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold was quoted at Rs 1,14,556 per 10 grams in its state-level.

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The Maharashtra benchmark rate for 24-carat gold was up 2.17% compared with the previous day's reference price, according to the website.

Gold Rate Today In Mumbai

According to Bullions.co.in, 24-carat gold in Mumbai was priced at Rs 1,25,420 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold was available at Rs 1,14,968 per 10 grams. The latest available city update was recorded at 12:40 PM on November 23.

Gold Rate Today In Thane

In Thane, 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 1,22,310 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the rate of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,12,118 per 10 grams.

Gold Rate Today In Pune

In Pune, the price of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 125,470 per 10 grams. The rate of 22-carat gold was recorded at Rs 115,014 per 10 g rams, as per the 12:40 PM update.

Gold Rate Today In Nagpur

In Nagpur, 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 1,25,400 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,14,950 per 10 grams. The rates were last updated at 11 AM on Monday.

Gold Rate Today In Nashik

In Nashik, the price of 24-carat gold was recorded at Rs 1,24,890 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 1,14,483 per 10 grams, according to the 12:40 PM update.

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Gold Rate Today In Other Maharashtra Cities

The price of 24-carat gold in Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Solapur and Akola stood at Rs 1,22,310 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 1,12,118 per 10 grams in these cities, according to their respective latest available updates.

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