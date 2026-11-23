Jewellery stocks traded mixed on Monday even as gold and silver prices rebounded, with Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd. rising 3.65% while several stocks in the sector continued to decline.

Kalyan Jewellers was the top gainer among the jewellery stocks tracked, rising 3.65% on the NSE as of 9:47 a.m. PC Jeweller gained 1.07%, while Titan Company Ltd. advanced 0.63%. Sky Gold Ltd. fell 3.09% and Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri declined 3%, according to exchange data.

Among the other jewellery stocks, Renaissance Global fell 2.40%, Vaibhav Global declined 1.28%, while Goldiam and Senco Gold lost 1.14% each. Motisons Jewellers was down 0.92%, while Thangamayil Jewellery fell 0.60%.

The mixed moves came as gold and silver futures recovered on the Multi Commodity Exchange after last week's sharp decline in global bullion markets.

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Gold Rebounds

MCX gold futures for the Dec. 4 expiry rose Rs 2,679, or 2.20%, to Rs 1,24,457 per 10 grams, compared with the previous close of Rs 1,21,778. The contract opened at Rs 1,24,443 and traded between Rs 1,23,806 and Rs 1,24,600 during the session.

Silver prices gained Rs 3,090 per kg, according to the figures supplied.

Gold's rebound followed its biggest weekly decline in eight months, as a rout in technology stocks prompted traders to seek haven assets. Lower US Treasury yields and a softer dollar also supported bullion.

Gold rose as much as 2.6% to around $3,630 an ounce on Monday, after falling 9% last week to a 14-month low. Spot gold was up 1.4% to $3,587.13 an ounce at 10:14 a.m. in Singapore, while silver gained 1.9% to $41.92 an ounce after tumbling 15% the week before.

READ | Gold, Silver Prices Rebound: Yellow Metal Rises To Rs 1,23,860 Per 10 Grams, White Metal Gains Rs 3,090 Per Kg

Fed Concerns

Gold's recent decline was reinforced by comments from US Federal Reserve policymakers that echoed the hawkish tone of the Federal Open Market Committee's October meeting. Philadelphia Fed President Anna Paulson flagged inflation risks that could warrant another interest-rate increase, reinforcing expectations that US borrowing costs could rise further.

Following the selloff, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned that the Federal Reserve risks jeopardising the US economy by overtightening in response to the latest inflation data. His earlier attempt to rein in elevated long-term borrowing costs had pushed yields lower in August, triggering a brief rally in gold.

Dollar Pressure

Gold has fallen by about a third since the US-Iran war erupted in late February, as higher energy costs fuelled inflation and prompted central banks to raise interest rates.

Bullion has traded below the $4,000-an-ounce level since Nov. 11, as falling technology stocks prompted traders to liquidate holdings to cover losses elsewhere. A gauge of the dollar had also risen nearly 2% in November before easing on Monday, making bullion priced in the US currency more expensive for most buyers.

Catch all the live updates on gold and silver prices here.

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