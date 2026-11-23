Apple is reportedly preparing to launch the second-generation MacBook Neo in the first half of 2027, with the affordable laptop expected to arrive as early as February or March.

The development comes just months after the company introduced the first MacBook Neo in India in March this year.

The MacBook Neo is currently Apple's most affordable laptop lineup, positioned below the MacBook Air. The Cupertino-based tech giant has seen a strong response to the device, with the laptop contributing to the company's growing Mac sales.

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Apple recently reported record annual revenue, while its Mac business also registered strong growth, driven by demand for the MacBook Neo and MacBook Pro.

The company has reportedly increased its production targets for the laptop following stronger-than-expected demand. Now, fresh details about its successor have surfaced online, giving an indication of its expected launch timeline and hardware upgrades.

Apple's Next-Generation MacBook Neo Launch Timeline (Expected)

In the latest edition of his weekly newsletter, Power On, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that Apple is planning to introduce the second-generation MacBook Neo during the iOS 27.4 release cycle. This release window runs between February and March 2027, suggesting that the new affordable MacBook could arrive around the same time.

According to the report, the next-generation MacBook Neo could launch alongside the iPhone 18e and a new entry-level iPad. The standard iPhone 18 and the next-generation MacBook Air are also expected to arrive during the same period.

Apple is reportedly planning several other product launches during the first half of 2027. These include the iPhone Air 2, a new iPad Air with an OLED display and the next-generation iPad Pro. However, these devices are said to be slightly behind the manufacturing schedule compared to the iPhone 18e and MacBook Neo, indicating that they could arrive in a separate launch window.

MacBook Neo 2 Expected Specifications And Features

According to Gurman's report, one of the biggest upgrades in the next-generation MacBook Neo will be its processor. The laptop, reportedly codenamed J701, is expected to feature Apple's A19 Pro chipset, replacing the A18 Pro processor found in the current model.

The chipset upgrade is also expected to allow Apple to increase the laptop's memory from 8GB to 12GB. This could bring improvements in processing speeds and graphics performance while offering more memory for multitasking and demanding applications.

Apple is also reportedly planning to refresh the MacBook Neo's colour options more frequently with upcoming generations. However, it remains unclear whether the company will introduce new colour choices with the second-generation model itself.

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The current MacBook Neo was unveiled in March 2026 with an A18 Pro chip, a 13-inch Liquid Retina display and four colour options: Blush, Indigo, Silver and Citrus. It was introduced in India with a starting price of Rs 69,900.

While Apple has not officially confirmed the launch timeline or specifications of the next-generation MacBook Neo, the reported upgrades suggest that the company is looking to build on the success of its entry-level laptop.

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