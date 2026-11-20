Anthropic shares declined more than 6% in after-hours trading on Thursday, Nov. 19, after a report stated that Apple was developing its own autonomous artificial intelligence agent, raising concerns over intensifying competition in the AI market.

Shares of Anthropic closed at $97.17 on Thursday, after getting listed on the exchange the very same day, gaining 17.07% or $14.17 during the regular trading session. However, the stock fell around 6.3%, to $91.32 in after-hours trading.

The decline came after a report stating that Apple was developing an AI agent capable of writing code, browsing the internet, controlling applications, and navigating devices on behalf of users was published.

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Apple Enters The AI Agent Race

Apple's plans emerged through job listings published on its website this week. One listing seeks a senior engineering manager to lead the development of a proactive, agentic AI assistant, according to Bloomberg report.

The proposed system is expected to plan and execute multi-step tasks across applications, browsers, command lines, code, and application programming interfaces, the report said, adding that the listing also mentions general-purpose computer-use agents that can independently navigate operating systems.

Apple has identified privacy and safety as important elements of the technology, and highlighted the need for strong permission models, sandboxing, and transparency, Bloomberg News reproted, adding that the company is targeting to introduce the service by the end of next year; however, development is currently in an early stage.

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Competition Intensifies For Anthropic

The development adds to competitive pressure on Anthropic, which recently widened user testing of its own AI agent, Duet. OpenAI has also expanded the capabilities of Dots, while Google revamped its agent, now called Tasks, earlier this week.

Meta's Muse has also gained traction with consumers through features that allow users to make restaurant reservations, book travel, and prepare news briefings.

The competition extends to AI-powered coding tools, such as OpenAI, Claude, and Cursor.

Apple's potential entry into the market could further intensify competition among technology companies seeking to build AI agents that can independently perform tasks across devices and applications.

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