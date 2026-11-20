Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and director Raj Nidimoru welcomed their first child, a baby boy on Thursday, November 19. The couple have named their him Dev.

Sharing the news on Instagram on Friday, Samantha wrote, Our beautiful baby boy, DEV NIDIMORU, 19.11.2026. The happiest our hearts have ever been. Samantha & Raj."

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Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu confirmed her pregnancy in June 2026 during the success meet of her Telugu film Maa Inti Bangaaram. She also revealed plans to step away from acting for a while after wrapping up her ongoing commitments. "After Maa Inti Bangaaram, I will have to take a small break, given my condition. I'll have to take maternity leave. After that, I'll be back with another film for my fans," she said at the event.

Samantha and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru's association dates back to 2021 when they collaborated on The Family Man 2. Samantha essayed the role of Raji in the acclaimed series, co-created by Raj and Krishna DK. The duo later worked together on Citadel: Honey Bunny, which also starred Varun Dhawan.

Speculation about their relationship grew after they were seen together at public events and frequently featured in each other's social media posts. Samantha was also seen supporting Raj's team, Chennai Super Champs, during the World Pickleball League. The couple tied the knot on December 1, 2025, at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore.

Most recently, Samantha starred in Maa Inti Bangaaram, a Telugu action drama directed by Nandini Reddy. She also backed the project through her production banner, Tralala Moving Pictures. The company previously made its debut with the 2025 film Subham, in which Samantha appeared in a cameo role.

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