The ongoing rally in the Indian stock market has been led by improving foreign institutional investor (FII) flows, easing crude oil prices and stable currency conditions providing a favourable backdrop for equities, according to Dipan Mehta, Director at Elixir Equities.

Mehta believes that most of the headwinds that weighed on the domestic market in recent months have eased, setting the stage for a potentially stronger run for Indian equities over the next year. He also sees the possibility of the market scaling new highs in 2027, supported by resilient corporate earnings.

In an interview to NDTV Profit, he noted that September quarter earnings remained resilient despite inflationary pressures, geopolitical uncertainties and subdued consumer demand.

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FIIs May Shift Focus To Small, Mid-Caps

According to Mehta, the recent FII buying has largely been concentrated in large-cap Nifty stocks, as foreign investors looked to gain exposure to India quickly while minimising market impact costs.

However, with valuations becoming a consideration amid moderating growth rates, he expects foreign flows to gradually extend to small- and mid-cap stocks as investors become more selective and look for alpha.

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Mehta pointed out that domestic investors are largely fully invested, although their portfolios have underperformed benchmark indices due to underweight positions in banking, IT services and Reliance Industries, while having greater exposure to small- and mid-cap stocks.

Time To Rebalance Portfolios Sectorally

Mehta believes the ongoing sideways movement in the market offers investors an opportunity to reassess their portfolios and rebalance sectoral allocations.

He remains positive on themes such as AI data centres, defence, platform companies, select IT companies, pharmaceuticals and automobiles. He highlighted the growing demand for data centres and increasing defence allocations, particularly towards electronic warfare, as long-term investment opportunities.

At the same time, he sees an opportunity to exit stocks where structural growth has weakened, including Infosys, Wipro and HDFC Bank.

Mehta said his investment strategy requires companies to deliver at least 15% revenue growth and 17-18% profit growth to generate reasonable returns over a three-to-five-year investment horizon.

He remains cautious on large-cap banks, IT services, FMCG and metals, arguing that several companies in these segments may struggle to meet those growth benchmarks. While the large-cap rally could continue, he believes investors should use the opportunity to lighten positions rather than chase the rally.

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Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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