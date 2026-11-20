Investing in mutual funds through an asset management company's (AMC) website or mobile app now comes with a change in the default option. From November 1, 2026, direct plans have been set as the standard choice on these digital platforms, following an announcement by Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey.

The regulator's move seeks to bring greater transparency to mutual fund costs and make it easier for investors to understand their investment choices. For those already investing through systematic investment plans (SIPs), the key concern is whether the new arrangement will have any bearing on their existing contributions.

Existing SIPs Will Not Automatically Change

Existing mutual fund investors need not worry about their ongoing SIPs being affected by the revised rules. The introduction of direct plans as the default choice does not mean that investments in regular plans will be converted automatically.

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Those who have set up monthly contributions with the help of mutual fund distributors or financial advisers can continue investing without interruption. Investors holding direct plans are also not required to alter their existing portfolios.

The change is largely aimed at new investment transactions initiated through asset management companies' digital channels. Regular plans will remain available for individuals who prefer to invest with the support of a distributor.

Direct And Regular Plans: Understanding The Difference

The underlying investments remain the same whether an investor chooses a direct or regular mutual fund plan. Both options belong to the same scheme and are managed using the same investment approach. What separates them is the fee structure.

Direct plans are cheaper to hold because they exclude distributor commissions, resulting in a lower expense ratio. This difference may appear modest in the initial years, but its impact can build over a longer investment horizon as expenses reduce the amount that remains invested and earns returns.

Regular plans factor in the cost of distribution, making them relatively more expensive. The additional charge covers services provided by intermediaries, including help with identifying suitable funds and guidance during the investment process.

Should Existing Investors Switch To Direct Plans?

Investors currently running SIPs in regular mutual fund plans may consider shifting to direct plans to bring down their investment expenses. Before taking this step, it is important to assess the financial implications of such a move.

A switch from a regular plan to a direct plan of the same scheme is usually processed as the sale of existing units, followed by a fresh purchase. This can result in capital gains tax liability, along with exit load charges if the applicable conditions are met.

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The tax and other costs will depend on how long the units have been held and the scheme's exit load rules. Investors should work out these expenses before deciding whether the switch makes financial sense.

Is Professional Advice Still Worth Paying For?

The introduction of direct plans as the default option does not mean regular mutual fund plans are being phased out. Distributors and financial advisers will continue to play a part in helping investors who need support with choosing schemes, balancing their portfolios and reviewing asset allocation.

SEBI's decision is primarily intended to make investors more aware of the costs involved in mutual fund investments. The choice between direct and regular plans will ultimately depend on how comfortable an individual is with managing investments independently and whether professional guidance justifies the additional expense.

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