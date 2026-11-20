Residents, activists and film personalities have protested in Mumbai's Versova over the felling of trees at Nana Nani Park, where the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has begun clearing the way for a bridge under the Coastal Road North project.

What Happened At The Park

The BMC started cutting trees on Wednesday, and angry residents gathered at the site the next day with placards urging the civic body to save the park. According to the report, 44 trees were removed in the first phase and 28 more are proposed to be transplanted,The Times of India reported

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In all, 89 trees are slated to be cut and 48 transplanted, the report said. Police were heavily deployed, and some residents were taken to the police station, it added.

Actors Join The Protest

Actor Bhumika Chawla attended with a placard and wrote on Instagram that Versova was losing its green shade to development.

Actor Pooja Ruparel, best known as Chutki in 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', broke down while filming workers cutting a banyan tree and said she was taken to the police station. Actors Richa Chadha and Dia Mirza also voiced support online.

The Political Reaction

Clyde Crasto of the NCP (SP) accused the BJP-led BMC of ignoring Mumbaikars and recalled the Tata Garden at Breach Candy, which he said is "like a graveyard" after trees were removed for the coastal road south.

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Local BJP MLA Ameet Satam said the garden would be restored once bridge construction ends, adding that permission was taken because the park sits on a development plan road, with the land to be returned when needed.

Citizen activist Dhaval Shah said the protest on Thursday began as a spontaneous gathering of 15 to 20 people and argued the issue could have been avoided with better planning and modern technology.

Why The Trees Are Being Cut

The felling is linked to the roughly 20-km, Rs 20,000-crore Coastal Road North project from Versova to Dahisar, which includes an elevated interchange supported by pillars inside the park.

The BMC's Tree Authority approved the felling of 184 trees and transplantation of 164 in May, but residents continued to oppose it. They have also suggested an alternative alignment. The numbers differ from those in the Times of India report, which cites 89 trees to be felled.

Residents developed the park in 2001 on a former dumping ground.

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Legal Notice, Felling Paused

On Thursday, activists issued a legal notice to the BMC Commissioner and the state urban development department. They cited the failure to constitute the Tree Authority properly under the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Protection and Preservation of Trees Act, 1975.

The BMC did not fell any trees on Friday, but an officer said work would resume in a day or two once felled trees were cleared, and that all permissions had been obtained.

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