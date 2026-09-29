Ring Metro Project: Thane Residents Demand Hearing Over 3,900 Trees Set For Felling

Residents and activists in Thane have raised objections to the proposed Thane Integral Ring Metro Rail Project, particularly over the proposed cutting of thousands of tress and the process through which permissions for tree removal are being handled.

According to reports, activists have cited a figure of around 3,900 trees that could be affected by the project in the Sanjay Gandhi National Park area and have demanded that the citizens be given an opportunity to formally raise objections through a public hearing.

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The Maharashtra government has planned a Rs 12,200 crore rapid transit project to ease congestion in Thane. The Thane Integral Ring Metro will cover 29 km and have 22 stations, including 20 elevated and two underground stations.

The project will form a circular loop around western Thane, a densely populated area bordered by the Sanjay Gandhi National Park and the Ulhas River.

However, residents and activists have raised concerns over tree cutting, environmental impact and possible displacement. Activist Rohit Joshi has alleged that Thane did not have a functioning Tree Authority Committee for nearly six months, leaving citizens who objected to tree felling without a formal public hearing, PTI reported.

The issue is part of wider opposition to the project. On September 6, several hundred residents joined a protest organised by Thane Against Ring Metro, forming a human chain on Pokhran Road No. 2 despite heavy rain, ThePrint reported.

Residents have questioned the need for another rail corridor while Metro Lines 4 and 5 are under development. They have also raised concerns over the possible displacement of around 1,400 to 1,500 families in areas including Lokmanya Nagar, Manoramanagar and Sevalal Nagar.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has directed MahaMetro to hold public outreach programmes and engage with residents over their concerns, according to an official release cited by Mid-Day.

The project has not been cancelled and remains under planning. Residents are seeking a joint hearing and public consultation, with concerns also raised over the reported impact on nearly 3,900 trees, land acquisition, rehabilitation and the project's integration with Metro Lines 4 and 5 and the Coastal Road.

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