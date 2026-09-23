South Delhi Commute To Get Easier With New 5.5-Km Elevated Corridor; Six Metro Station Upgrades Planned

Delhi has cleared a fresh set of transport infrastructure projects aimed at tackling congestion and improving public access around key roads and Metro stations, including a 5.5-km elevated corridor in South Delhi and a new road connection at Mukarba Chowk.

The approvals were given at the 70th governing body meeting of UTTIPEC, chaired by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu. The package covers road decongestion as well as last-mile connectivity around six Metro stations, according to NDTV.

The largest project is a six-lane elevated corridor on Maa Anandmayee Marg, stretching between Outer Ring Road and Mehrauli-Badarpur Road. Designed to bypass about 12 intersections, the corridor is expected to reduce delays on a route that also carries traffic linked to the Okhla Phase I and II industrial areas, it added.

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The plan also includes an underpass and roundabout at the Crowne Plaza intersection on Okhla Estate Marg. With through-traffic shifted to the elevated section, the ground-level road network could have more room for pedestrians and other non-motorised transport.

At Mukarba Chowk in northwest Delhi, UTTIPEC has approved another major capacity expansion. The existing Road Over Bridge on the Outer Ring Road will be widened from six lanes to 10, while a separate four-lane ROB will be constructed over the Delhi-Sonipat railway line, NDTV reported.

The new bridge will connect Jahangirpuri Industrial Area with Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar and is expected to divert around 20% of traffic currently using Mukarba Chowk. The plan is also intended to ease pressure on the Outer Ring Road stretch towards Madhuban Chowk and on NH-44.

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Separately, UTTIPEC approved Multi Modal Integration plans for six Metro stations: GTB Nagar, Sarita Vihar, Akshardham, Rohini West/Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, Malviya Nagar and Shastri Park.

The plans cover roughly a 300-metre area around each station, with measures for pedestrian safety, walkability, station access, last-mile connectivity and interchange between transport modes.

With these six approvals, all 31 MMI plans prepared by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation for Phase I and Phase II corridors have now received UTTIPEC clearance.

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