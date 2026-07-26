Delhi Metro Service Update July 26: All Stations' Entry And Exit Open For Commuters

In a major relief for daily commuters, all 18 Delhi Metro stations in central Delhi that were temporarily closed due to security restrictions during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest have been reopened.

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The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) restored normal entry, exit, and interchange services after the CJP formally withdrew its agitation over the NEET exam paper leak controversy, bringing an end to four days of travel disruptions.

In its latest update, the DMRC announced, "Entry gates of all Metro Stations of the Delhi Metro network are now open."

List of Metro Stations Which Were Closed In Delhi

The affected stations included some of the busiest and most important hubs in the city, such as Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, Supreme Court, ITO, New Delhi, Khan Market, Jor Bagh, Janpath, Indraprastha, Lok Kalyan Marg, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhambha Road, Seva Teerth, Delhi Gate, Shivaji Stadium, and Jhandewalan.

Delhi Special Commissioner of Police Devesh Chandra Srivastava stated that police were overseeing the protesters' departure, calling for a peaceful dispersal.

The stations had been temporarily closed as a precautionary measure following large gatherings at the protest site near Jantar Mantar and concerns over crowd management and security. While passenger movement was restricted at these locations, interchange facilities at some stations continued to remain available to reduce inconvenience for commuters.

The reopening followed the CJP's decision to withdraw its protest, after which demonstrators began dispersing from the Jantar Mantar area. The agitation had been ongoing since June 20, with protesters demanding accountability over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak allegations, concerns regarding CBSE's on-screen marking system, and wider reforms in public examination processes.

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The situation saw a major development after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned amid mounting pressure linked to the controversy. Pradhan said his decision was aimed at preventing what he described as attempts by “anti-national forces” to exploit the protests.

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