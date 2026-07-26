Assam Floods: 10 Key Updates As State Faces Unprecedented Crisis

The flood situation in Assam improved marginally on Saturday, with nearly 6.55 lakh people still affected across six districts, while four deaths were reported in a day that took the toll in this year's deluge in the state to 66. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), four people have lost their lives in the deluge in a day, with Sivasagar accounting for three deaths, and Charaideo one. Here are top 10 key updates on Assam floods as the state faces an unpecedented crisis:

1. While more than 7.05 lakh people were hit by floods across nine districts on Friday, the situation showed signs of improvement a day later, with 6,54,800 still affected by the deluge in Charaideo, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon and Sivasagar districts.

2. Sivasagar is the worst-hit district with nearly 2.9 lakh people reeling under the deluge, followed by 1.9 lakh people in Charaideo and more than 1.3 lakh people in Jorhat.

3. ASDMA said that the administration has been operating 274 relief camps and aid distribution centres in six districts, taking care of 18,902 people displaced due to inundation.

4. According to its daily bulletin, 810 villages are under water, and 34,970.8 hectares of crop areas have been damaged across Assam. River embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged by the flood. So far, 66 people have died due to the disaster.

5. The Dikhou and the Dhansiri rivers are flowing above the danger level in Sivasagar and Numaligarh.

6. The flood situation has improved marginally since Thursday, when over 7.21 lakh people were affected across 11 districts. Around 856 villages are underwater, and 56,606.78 hectares of crop areas have been damaged across the state, the ASDMA said.

7. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday assured full support to the Assam government in dealing with the flood situation in the state, which showed signs of improvement as rainfall reduced in most parts.

8. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the flood situation had improved slightly and the administration had been able to reach almost all affected areas during the day. In a post on X, he said PM Modi called him to enquire about the prevailing flood situation.

9. "The flood situation has improved slightly. We have been able to go to each village and neighbourhood of Sivasagar and Charaideo districts. The cabinet discussed the issue today," he added. Airlifting is taking place, and the government has taken the help of the Army to deliver flood relief to those areas where it could not go earlier, Sarma said.

10. Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal reviewed relief measures at camps in flood-hit areas and directed officials to ensure uninterrupted access to healthcare, food, drinking water and other essential services.

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