Dividend Stocks To Watch: UltraTech Cement, Britannia, Wipro, Among 103 Firms To Trade Ex-Dividend This Week

More than 100 companies are slated to trade ex-dividend next week, with UltraTech Cement, Britannia Industries, Eicher Motors, Siemens, Wipro, Persistent Systems and DLF among the prominent names. Investors must buy shares before the ex-dividend date to qualify for the payout, with the record date coinciding with the ex-date for these companies.

UltraTech Cement headlines the list after announcing a final dividend of Rs 240 per share, while Britannia Industries and Eicher Motors have declared final dividends of Rs 90.5 and Rs 82 per share, respectively.

Other companies rewarding shareholders with sizeable payouts include AstraZeneca Pharma India (Rs 36), Ceat (Rs 35), Alldigi Tech (interim dividend of Rs 30), BASF India (Rs 25), Galaxy Surfactants (Rs 22), Persistent Systems (Rs 18), Siemens (Rs 18) and Bharti Hexacom (Rs 18).

Among large-cap companies, Wipro will trade ex-dividend for an interim dividend of Rs 2 per share, while DLF, Godrej Properties, Marico, SRF, Solar Industries India and Dr. Lal PathLabs are also scheduled to turn ex-dividend during the week. Power Finance Corporation, REC and PNB Housing Finance also feature on the list after announcing dividends for shareholders.

The ex-dividend calendar begins on July 27 with companies such as Persistent Systems, Wipro, Crisil, DLF and Deepak Nitrite. Solar Industries India, Godrej Properties and SRF will trade ex-dividend on July 28, followed by Siemens, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Godrej Agrovet and Route Mobile on July 29. UltraTech Cement, BASF India, Marico and Dr. Lal PathLabs are due on July 30, while Britannia Industries, Eicher Motors, AstraZeneca Pharma India, Ceat, Bharti Hexacom, Power Finance Corporation and REC will trade ex-dividend on July 31.

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To be eligible for these payouts, investors must be mindful of the ex-dividend date, which is the day the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming dividend. Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date itself will not qualify for the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which falls before the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout. Dividends are a way for companies to reward shareholders. It is the portion of profits that a company distributes to its shareholders and is essentially a return on the investment shareholders make in the company's equity.

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