Amit Shah On Pradhan's Resignation: 'Students Hold Greater Importance Than Any Position'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that India's youth and students are far more important than any ministerial position, after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as Union Education Minister in the wake of the NEET-UG examination controversy and nationwide protests.

In a post on X, Shah said, "For Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, the nation, our youth, and students hold far greater importance than any position. Today, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan ji's resignation from his post is a reflection of this very principle."

ALSO READ: CJP Withdraws Protest With Immediate Effect After Centre Agrees To Demands

Reaffirming the Centre's commitment to restoring confidence in the education system, Shah said the Narendra Modi government would continue implementing stringent reforms to curb examination paper leaks and ensure accountability. He expressed confidence that the measures introduced by the government would lead to strict action against those responsible for irregularities while delivering justice to NEET aspirants.

Shah also praised Pradhan's tenure as Education Minister, crediting him with spearheading several landmark initiatives. He highlighted the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), the expansion of examinations in regional and mother tongues, the rollout of PM SHRI Schools, the promotion of digital education, and efforts to strengthen skill development across the country.

Dharmendra Pradhan resigned following sustained public and political pressure over alleged irregularities and the paper leak in the NEET-UG examination, which sparked nationwide protests by students. His resignation also came with the Centre reaching an agreement with the protesting student group, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), resulting in the withdrawal of its 36-day protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

ALSO READ: Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns; Says Students' Future, Not His Reputation, Led To His Decision

Before the official announcement, Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal visited Pradhan's residence, expressing solidarity with their Cabinet colleague. Following his resignation, senior BJP leader Pralhad Joshi has been given additional charge of the education ministry.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.