NSE's Market Lens' Explained: How The New Tool Screens 2,000+ Stocks - Multiple Chart, Flexible Timeframes & More

National Stock Exchange has launched NSE Market Lens, a stock screening tool, covering over 2000 stocks, according to a release by the exchange platform.

The tool, available on NSE India website and app, has been built with the aim to help investors and traders understand price movements, compare securities and identify market trends.

Here are key features of the platform -

The tool is expected to provide real-time market coverage including chart indices, equities and futures & options (F&O) contracts.

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Investors can analyse markets in flexible timeframes from 1 minute to 1 month across 1 minute, 5 minutes, 15 minutes, 30 minutes, 1 hour, daily, weekly and monthly. It consists of wide range of indicators including momentum, trend, volatility analysis and several others.

Compare the performance of multiple stocks or indices by overlaying them on a single chart. NSE market Lens includes multiple chart types such as Candlestick, Hollow Candles, Bars, HLC, Line, Step Line, Area, Baseline, Columns, High-Low and Heikin Ashi charts.

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Investors can analyse stocks using using trend lines, channels, pitchforks, Fibonacci and Gann tools to study trends, support, resistance, Head & Shoulders, ABCD, Three Drives, Elliott Waves and Cycles.

The tool will help to project potential price movements and incorporate volume into technical analysis. It also provides investors an option to measure price and time movements with Strong and Weak Magnet options for precise chart analysis.

Investors can customise your charting experience with multiple scales including Linear, Logarithmic, Percentage and Indexed-to-100—to analyse performance from different perspectives. Add text and emojis to highlight key observations, strategies and learning points, save customised layouts, lock your preferred configurations, and capture or download charts for future analysis. An easy search feature also lets you quickly find the stock, index or F&O contract you want to analyse.

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