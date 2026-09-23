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L&G Layoffs: 10% Reduction In Workforce Planned To Boost Efficiency, Say Reports

L&G plans to cut about 10% of its workforce as the insurer seeks to streamline operations, improve efficiency and reduce costs.

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L&G Layoffs: 10% Reduction In Workforce Planned To Boost Efficiency, Say Reports
L&G plans workforce cuts as it looks to streamline operations and boost efficiency.
(Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
  • Legal & General Group Plc plans to cut about 10% of its workforce
  • The job reduction aims to enhance company efficiency and performance
  • No specific number of employees affected has been disclosed yet
Which departments will be hit hardest by cuts?

Legal & General Group Plc (L&G) is seeking to reduce its workforce by about 10% as part of efforts to improve efficiency, according to the company.

(This is a developing story)

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