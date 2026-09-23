L&G Layoffs: 10% Reduction In Workforce Planned To Boost Efficiency, Say Reports

L&G plans workforce cuts as it looks to streamline operations and boost efficiency.(Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
- Legal & General Group Plc plans to cut about 10% of its workforce
- The job reduction aims to enhance company efficiency and performance
- No specific number of employees affected has been disclosed yet
Legal & General Group Plc (L&G) is seeking to reduce its workforce by about 10% as part of efforts to improve efficiency, according to the company.
(This is a developing story)
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