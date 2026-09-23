Whirlpool Shares Spike 20% On Report Of Promoter Stake Sale Plan

Shares of Whirlpool of India surged 20% to Rs 865.25 on Wednesday after a report said its promoter, Whirlpool Mauritius, is considering selling its entire stake in the Indian consumer durables company. The stock had closed at Rs 721.05 in the previous session.

The sharp move came after reports said that Whirlpool Mauritius could exit its remaining holding, with potential buyers said to include large investors and a major multinational consumer durables company. The report said discussions are in the final stages, although no transaction has been officially announced by the company.

Whirlpool Mauritius currently holds a 39.76% stake in Whirlpool of India, according to the company's June 2026 shareholding pattern.

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Promoter Has Been Reducing Stake

The reported potential sale would mark another step in Whirlpool's reduction of its holding in the Indian business. In November 2025, Whirlpool Mauritius sold 14.255 million shares through an on-market transaction, reducing its ownership from 51% to about 40%. Whirlpool Corporation said at the time that it was evaluating further options to reduce its stake and use the proceeds to reduce debt.

Following that transaction, Whirlpool of India ceased to be a subsidiary of Whirlpool Mauritius, while its promoter holding stood at 39.76%.

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Stock Jumps To 52-Week High

Whirlpool shares opened at Rs 723.45 on Wednesday and touched Rs 865.25, marking a 20% gain from the previous close. The stock's 52-week range is Rs 706 to Rs 1,437, according to the market data.

The reported stake-sale plan comes as Whirlpool India continues to operate under a revised relationship with the global Whirlpool group, including long-term brand and technology licensing arrangements.

Importantly, the reported full exit remains unconfirmed by Whirlpool of India or Whirlpool Mauritius based on the information available.

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