Trump's Board of Peace' To Unveil $2.45-Billion Recovery Plan For Post-War Gaza

US President Donald Trump Board of Peace is set to unveil a $2.45 billion Gaza Recovery Plan at its members meeting on Wednesday, according to an Axios report.

The plan includes projections for spending with regards to temporary housing, removal of rubble, hospital repairs and economic recovery along with the deployment of a multinational security force.

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"The plan shows how to stand up a government from nothing, an economy from shambles and a territory from disaster," a Board of Peace official said, as cited by the report.

As per the scheme, the physical damage in Gaza is valued at $35.2 billion, estimating the complete recovery and reconstruction will require $71.4 billion and span a decade. It split the work into 66 projects across six key areas being, infrastructure development, human development, economic acceleration, digital transformation, legal affairs, and peace and security.

Infrastructure construction is set to cost around $1 billion, consisting of $400 million allocated for temporary shelters, $275 million concerning rubble and unexploded ordnance clearance, $50 million for hospital rehabilitation projects and $30 million to restore Gaza's destroyed road networks.

Other areas covered in the plan includes the restoration of border crossings, repairing electricity and water supply works, mobilise 25,000 portable solar-power kits and permanently fill tunnels underneath sites required for priority reconstruction projects.

Security-related projects make up about $885 million, this includes $275 million for the establishment of a permanent hardened site in Rafah which has the capacity to have 5,000 personnel from the International Stabilization Force (ISF). It will alos require an additional $140 million to recruit, train, equip and deploy a multinational security detachment.

The proposal allocates $120 million to help mobilise the Palestinian police force. Although thousands of Palestinians from Gaza have been selected and vetted for service in the new force, Israel has prevented them from leaving the enclave to undergo training in Egypt.

Another $20 million would be earmarked for a weapons buyback programme, offering incentives for Hamas members and other armed groups to surrender firearms and ammunition for safe disposal.

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Under the plan, the Palestinian technocratic government would also gradually assume responsibility for managing Gaza's border crossings with Israel and Egypt, overseeing the movement of both goods and passengers.

The Netanyahu administration in Israel had acquiesced to the proposal on paper but has declined to put into practice owing to domestic and political motives that factor into the upcoming elections. Hamas had also accepted these terms to disarm in principle but this was not yet tested as Israel would not put into place a ceasefire for 14 days prior to the demilitarisation process's commencement.

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