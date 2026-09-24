Saudi Arabia Sounds Alarm In Holy City Of Mecca Amid Escalating Houthi Tensions

Saudi Arabia has issued alerts warning of potential danger in the holy city of Mecca and Taif, as tensions involving Yemen-based Houthi forces remain elevated, according to the Saudi Civil Defense and local reports.

The National Early Warning Platform sent an alert to residents in Mecca City, warning of a potential danger and urging people to move to safe locations and follow official instructions.

The Saudi Civil Defense later said the danger had passed in Mecca, as well as parts of Tabuk Province, Jeddah Governorate and Yanbu Governorate. The alerts nevertheless triggered heightened security concerns across parts of western and northern Saudi Arabia.

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In its safety instructions, the Civil Defense urged residents receiving the warning to remain calm and immediately move indoors, preferably to an interior room away from windows and other exposed areas.

"People were advised to stay away from open spaces, balconies, rooftops, glass and windows, and avoid crowded or potentially dangerous locations until authorities declared the situation safe."

Those outdoors were told to enter the nearest building or seek shelter behind a solid barrier. Drivers were advised to pull over away from bridges and high-rise structures if an alert was received while travelling.

The Civil Defense also urged people not to approach or photograph potentially dangerous locations and to rely only on official channels for further information.

Emergency services can be contacted on 911 in Mecca, Medina, Riyadh and the Eastern Province, while 998 remains the emergency number in other parts of Saudi Arabia, according to the Civil Defense.

The alerts come as tensions involving the Houthis and Saudi Arabia remain elevated. In comments to AFP, Houthi military adviser Abed Mohammed al-Thawr warned that US interests could become targets if Washington provides military support to Saudi Arabia or attempts to reopen the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

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“If America gambles on supporting Saudi Arabia with airstrikes or air support... We will consider any American interests around us to be targets,” al-Thawr told AFP.

The developments add to wider security concerns around the Red Sea and Bab el-Mandeb, a key maritime route for global trade. The latest warnings come against the backdrop of renewed tensions involving Saudi Arabia, Yemen and the wider regional conflict.

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