TCS Q2 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News, Record Date Details And More

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is set to announce the results for the second quarter of FY27 in October. As the flagship subsidiary of the Tata Group, TCS is one of the largest global companies, offering IT services, consulting, and business solutions.

Here's everything you need to know about TCS' Q2FY27 results schedule.

TCS Q2 Results: Date And Dividend

In an exchange filing dated Sept. 22, TCS said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on Thursday, Oct 8, 2026, to approve and take on record the audited standalone and consolidated interim financial results of the company for the quarter ending September 30, 2026.

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The Board of Directors will also consider the declaration of an interim dividend to the equity shareholders.

"The second interim dividend, if declared, shall be paid to the equity shareholders of the Company whose names appear in the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, which is the Record Date fixed for this purpose,” the company said in the exchange filing.

TCS Q2 Results: Trading Window Closure

In accordance with SEBI rules to prevent insider trading, the trading window for dealing in securities of the company is closed from Sept 23 until 48 hours after the declaration of financial results for the second quarter.

ALSO READ: TCS Q1 Results: AI Greenshoots, In-Line Profit And Lukewarm Dividend — Key Hits & Misses

TCS Q1 Result Highlights

TCS clocked a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 13,349 crore in the quarter under review, down 2.7% sequentially from Rs 13,718 crore in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026. The dip came as an exceptional item of Rs 668 crore for settlement of legal claims in the quarter ended June.

However, analysts on the D-street had broadly priced in the net profit decline as they expected the IT behemoth to report a bottom-line of Rs 13,504 crore, which is only slightly higher than what the company delivered.

TCS Share Price Today

TCS shares closed 1.11% lower at Rs 2,105 per share on Tuesday. The shares have fallen 6.49% in one week and 8.56% in one month. The shares are down 34.78% year-to-date and 31.52% in one year.

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