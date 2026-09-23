Tata Trusts To 'Evaluate Action' If Chandra-Venu Conflict Of Interest Allegations Are Proven True

Following a report alleging business ties between Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran and TVS Motor chairman emeritus, Venu Srinivasan, Tata Trusts told NDTV Profit that no disclosures were made to its trustees about any business relationship between the two. It also said Venu Srinivasan did not disclose any dealings involving Hanno One Warehousing, Hanno Infra or TVS Motor.

Tata Trusts also told NDTV Profit that if these allegations were proven to be true, it will evaluate response and act appropriately. Further, it mentioned that they understand no disclosures were made to Tata Sons board either but can't comment definitely on behalf of Tata Sons.

This clarification comes after a Mint report stated family members of N Chandrasekaran have business ties to Venu Srinivasan, who cast a deciding board vote last week to give Chandrasekaran a fresh term. Neither executive allegedly flagged the relationship to the Tata Sons board, an executive familiar with the matter told the publication, a lapse that could breach the Tata Code of Conduct.

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NDTV Profit independently investigated the matter on the linkage between the two and the details presented in the report and verifies that Ministry of Corporate Affairs website has a listing in the name of Hanno One Warehousing Pvt Ltd, promoted by Chandra's son Pranav and wife Lalita Chandra.

MCA also shows that loan worth Rs 60 crore from HDFC Bank has been given to Hanno One Warehousing, which is also mentioned in the report. The report suggests that a land owned by Hanno One Warehousing in Uddanapalli village inTamil Nadu is leased to TVS motor and the project is called TVS warehousing. NDTV Profit also found that Hanno One owns land in Uddanapalli seen on Tamil Nad's pollution control board's website when searched on the official sites of the state government. NDTV Profit reached out to Tata Sans for a comment on this and they said no response to it.

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