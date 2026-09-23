Any Decision On Chairman Of Selection Committee After October 4: BCCI Secretary

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia on Wednesday said the board has "sufficient time" till October 4, when the contract of the incumbent chairman of the selection committee, Ajit Agarkar, ends, and any decision on it would be taken after that.

Agarkar had on September 18 conveyed to the BCCI that he does not wish to seek an extension to his three-year contract as the chairman of the Indian men's selection committee.

"As far as Ajit Agarkar is concerned, his tenure is going to be over on 4th of October and we have sufficient time till 4th," Saikia told PTI Videos.

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"We are going to take a decision regarding the vacant position which will be there after 4th of October. Once any decision is taken by BCCI, we will definitely announce it in public domain," he added.

The BCCI secretary hoped the Indian men's team would repeat the feat of the women's side which won the gold medal in the cricket competition at the Asian Games in Japan.

"We are very proud, the country is rejoicing their stupendous victory. The women's team has really done well and they are continuing their winning streak for more than one year," Saikia said.

"As far as men's (team) is concerned, we are starting the campaign from 28th and the final match is on 3rd. We hope that the men will also follow the same pathway which the women's team has laid in Japan. I hope the country will have another golden opportunity to rejoice on October 3," he added.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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