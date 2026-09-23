Disney+ Price to Jump 13% to $21.49 Per Month As Soon as Wednesday

Walt Disney Co. is raising prices on several of its streaming subscriptions, with users being notified as early as Wednesday, according to people familiar with the matter.

The price of the flagship Disney+ streaming service, without ads, will rise 13% or $2.50 to $21.49 per month, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information hasn't been made public. The increase will bring the premium Disney+ product more in line with a similar plan sold by Netflix Inc., which charges $26.99 a month for an ad-free service with 4K resolution and access on multiple devices.

ALSO READ: Disney Layoffs: Pixar Hit Hardest As Company Cuts Hundreds Of Jobs Across Entertainment Divisions



The price of Hulu without advertising will increase by the same amount, while the price of a bundled ad-free subscription to both Disney+ and Hulu will increase by $2 to $21.99, or just 50 cents more than subscribing to each service individually.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Disney+ and Hulu with advertising will cost $12.49 per month on a standalone basis, an increase of 50 cents. The monthly cost of subscribing to an ad-supported Disney+ and Hulu bundle will be unchanged at $12.99.

Disney, like other operators, has been pricing its bundled plans attractively because consumers are less likely to cancel when they get access to multiple services.

Entertainment giants including Disney, Netflix, Apple Inc., Comcast Corp. and Paramount Skydance Corp. are all hiking the prices of streaming subscriptions in a bid to boost profitability. In August, Disney reported that operating income from the entertainment division that houses the company's film studio, non-sports TV networks and Disney+ soared 64% in its third quarter from the same period a year ago, driven by increased subscriptions and a double-digit profit margin in the online video business.

Earlier this month, Disney named Adam Smith as sole chair of Disney's direct-to-consumer unit, which includes the company's entertainment streaming services. Management has begun an overhaul of operations that's paying dividends in terms of increased time spent by users on Disney+.

ALSO READ: Paramount Mulls Asking Musk To Join Equity Investors Syndicate: Report

Disney also appointed Karandeep Anand to the newly created role of chief technology officer, reporting to Chief Executive Officer Josh D'Amaro, who's made modernizing the company's consumer interactions a priority. On a conference call with investors last month, D'Amaro said that Disney+ will evolve into a home for merchandise, games and experiences alongside films and TV shows, starting in the spring of 2027.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.