Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Points To Negative Open For Nifty, Sensex; Brent Falls Near $98 A Barrel

GIFT Nifty pointed to a weaker opening for Indian equities on Wednesday, with the index at 23,340 and indicating a fall of 54.60 points. The signal came even as most Asian markets advanced, with investors taking cues from a record close for the Nasdaq 100 and another decline in oil prices.
Asian stocks extended their gains on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 1.38%, while South Korea's KOSPI advanced 1.15%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 added 0.24%, while Shanghai was broadly unchanged.
The gains came after another positive session for US technology stocks. The Nasdaq 100 reached a record high for the first time since June, supported by gains in semiconductor shares. Lower oil prices also supported market sentiment as diplomatic efforts to end the US-Iran conflict showed signs of progress.
US equity futures were largely flat in late Tuesday trading. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures declined 14 points, or 0.03%. S&P 500 futures rose 0.02%, while Nasdaq-100 futures gained 0.1%.
On Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4%, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.5% for its fourth consecutive session of gains. The technology-heavy index finished at a record after reaching a new intraday high. The S&P 500 edged lower and was about 0.7% below its record closing level.
Oil prices continued to move lower. Brent crude approached $98 a barrel, extending its decline to a sixth consecutive session. The benchmark had lost more than 9% over that period. West Texas Intermediate for November delivery fell below $90.
Supply-restoration efforts have contributed to the decline in crude prices. Saudi Arabia is preparing to restart a key oil pipeline, while the US has said talks with Iran have made progress towards ending the conflict that has disrupted energy markets.
The decline in oil prices has reduced some concerns around the impact of higher energy costs on inflation. Investors remained focused on developments in discussions between the US and Iran.
Stock Market Live: Mahindra & Mahindra Director Sells 76,357 Shares
- Dr Anish Shah sold 76,357 Mahindra & Mahindra shares on September 22 to fund taxes related to an employee stock option plan.
- The transaction was disclosed as an insider sale
Stock Market Live: 360 ONE WAM Names Aashish Agarwal As CEO From Feb 2027
- 360 ONE WAM has appointed Aashish Agarwal as CEO with effect from February 15, 2027.
- Karan Bhagat will continue as managing director until July 26, 2030.
Stock Market Live: NHPC Amalgamation Matter To Be Heard On September 28
- The Ministry of Corporate Affairs will hear the matter relating to NHPC's scheme of amalgamation with Arm Jalpower Corp on September 28.
- The hearing is the next procedural step in the proposed amalgamation.
Stock Market Live: Spectrum Electrical Signs Maharashtra Government ITI MoU
- Spectrum Electrical has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Maharashtra government to develop government ITI infrastructure under a public-private partnership model.
- The agreement covers infrastructure development for government industrial training institutes.
Stock Market Live: Shoppers Stop Store Count Reaches 117
- Shoppers Stop had 117 department stores as of August 31.
- The latest store count provides an update on the company's retail network
Stock Market Live: Avenue Supermarts Opens New Maharashtra Store
- Avenue Supermarts has opened a new store in Maharashtra, taking its total store count to 513.
- The latest addition expands the retailer's store network in the state
Stock Market Live: Aarti Pharmalabs Targets 15-18% Revenue, EBITDA CAGR
- Aarti Pharmalabs is targeting 15-18% revenue and EBITDA CAGR over the next three to four years.
- The company spent Rs 400 crore on capex in FY26 and expects FY27 capex to remain at similar levels.
- It also plans to invest in R&D for peptides and oligonucleotides, with groundbreaking for Atali Block 2 planned in Q3 FY27.
Stock Market Live: Coforge Expands AgenticOps Offering For Enterprises
Coforge is expanding its AgenticOps capabilities for enterprises as it targets greater automation and autonomy across business operations.
The company says its AgenticOps platform is designed to support enterprise autonomy at scale.
Stock Market Live: ITC Raises Gold Flake Premium Price By 8%
ITC raised the price of a 10-cigarette Gold Flake Premium pack to Rs 135 from Rs 125 in September, according to dealer checks. This marks the second increase this year and takes the cumulative price rise to 17.4% from Rs 115.
The company also raised prices of Classic Connect by 9.74% and Gold Flake Super Star by 12.66% in September. ITC has yet to respond to NDTV Profit’s request for comment.
Stock Market Live: HCLTech Selected For AI-Led UK, Ireland IT Transformation
- HCLTech has been selected by M Group for an AI-led IT transformation programme covering more than 200 locations across the UK and Ireland.
- The contract expands HCLTech's enterprise AI transformation work in the region.
Stock Market Live: IRB Infra Board Approves Non-Core Asset Monetisation
- IRB Infrastructure's board has approved the monetisation of non-core assets.
- The company plans to develop around 350 acres of land parcels in Pune through AIIPL and redevelop around 3,500 square metres of land in Mumbai through IRBPL.
Stock Market Live: Punjab & Sind Bank Gets September 28-30 Strike Notice
- Punjab & Sind Bank has received a notice for a bank strike from September 28 to September 30.
- Branch operations may be affected if the proposed strike takes place.
Stock Market Live: Embassy Developments Allots Rs 105 Crore NCDs
- Embassy Developments has allotted non-convertible debentures worth Rs 105 crore out of a total issue size of Rs 160 crore.
- The allotment forms part of the company's debt issuance programme.
Stock Market Live: NATCO Pharma Board To Consider Rs 1,300 Crore Rights Issue
- NATCO Pharma's board will meet on September 25 to consider a rights issue of shares of up to Rs 1,300 crore.
- The board will also consider the terms of the proposed rights issue.
Stock Market Live: JSW Dulux Sets October 22 Record Date For Stock Split
- JSW Dulux has fixed October 22 as the record date for its stock split.
- The company will split each existing share into 10 shares.
Stock Market Live: Sapphire Foods Gets Separate Rs 21.47 Crore GST Notice
- Sapphire Foods has received another GST show-cause notice, this time for Rs 21.47 crore for FY23.
- The notice is separate from the Rs 516.84 crore notice covering April 2023 to March 2024.
Stock Market Live: Sapphire Foods Gets Rs 516.84 Crore GST Notice
- Sapphire Foods has received a GST show-cause notice of Rs 516.84 crore under the Tamil Nadu SGST Act for April 2023 to March 2024.
- The notice covers the company's tax position for the specified financial year.
Stock Market Live: Veranda Learning Promoters Pledge Shares For Rs 111 Crore
- Promoters of Veranda Learning have pledged shares against personal borrowing of Rs 111 crore.
- Kalpathi S. Aghoram, Kalpathi S. Ganesh and Kalpathi S. Suresh created the pledge in favour of Authum Investment & Infrastructure, which holds a 10.8% stake in Veranda Learning.
Stock Market Live: Cupid Raises FY27 Revenue Guidance To Rs 725-750 Crore
- Cupid has raised its FY27 revenue guidance to Rs 725-750 crore and net profit guidance to Rs 210-225 crore.
- The company has set FY28 revenue guidance at Rs 1,085 crore and FY29 revenue guidance at Rs 1,500 crore.
- Cupid also targets Rs 150 crore of FY27 revenue from distribution expansion and sees Rs 500 crore of annual revenue potential.
Stock Market Live: Arvind SmartSpaces Books Over Rs 500 Crore In Bengaluru
- Arvind SmartSpaces has secured bookings of more than Rs 500 crore in a Bengaluru project within 30 days of its launch.
- The project was acquired outright in February 2026 and has a topline potential of Rs 860 crore.
Stock Market Live: Adani Ports Seen Positioned For India's Transshipment Growth
- Jefferies sees a large opportunity from India's container transshipment market and identifies Adani Ports as positioned to capture it.
- Jefferies says 75% of India's transshipment traffic is currently handled overseas, while hub-and-spoke networks could complement domestic volume growth.
- The brokerage highlights Vizhinjam's location, deep draft, operating capabilities and MSC partnership.
Stock Market Live: Patanjali Gets Rs 560 Target From Jefferies
Jefferies has maintained its Buy rating on Patanjali Foods with a target price of Rs 560.
Jefferies
• Rating: Buy
• Target price: Rs 560
• Management sees near-term rural demand softness but expects a festive-led recovery.
• The company has maintained FY27 growth guidance despite sunflower oil supply disruptions and commodity inflation.
• Expects 4% volume growth in edible oil, 8-10% in foods and 15% in FMCG HPC.
• Expects FMCG HPC margins to remain at 18-20%.
Stock Market Live: CleanMax Gets Outperform Rating From Macquarie
Macquarie has initiated coverage on CleanMax with an Outperform rating and a target price of Rs 1,700.
Macquarie
• Rating: Outperform
• Target price: Rs 1,700
• Describes CleanMax as India's largest pure-play Commercial & Industrial renewables platform by capacity.
• Expects its installed base to more than double to around 8 GW by FY29E.
• Sees repeat C&I business and data and AI exposure supporting growth.
• Identifies longer-term earnings potential in the C&I renewables market.
Stock Market Live: Hindalco Gets Rs 1,240 Target From CLSA
CLSA has maintained its Outperform rating on Hindalco with a target price of Rs 1,240.
CLSA
• Rating: Outperform
• Target price: Rs 1,240
• Expects EBITDA to more than double over five years.
• Sees Novelis' Bay Minette expansion and debottlenecking taking volumes above 5 million tonnes.
• Expects India upstream EBITDA to more than double.
• Sees India downstream EBITDA rising to US$1 billion from US$200 million.
• Expects Novelis net debt to peak by Q4 FY27 despite US$10 billion of India capex.
Stock Market Live: Dixon Gets Rs 16,400 Target From JPMorgan
JPMorgan has maintained its Overweight rating on Dixon Technologies with a target price of Rs 16,400.
JPMorgan
• Rating: Overweight
• Target price: Rs 16,400
• Expects exports to drive the next phase of growth.
• Says return on capital employed will not be compromised.
• Notes plans to enter low-volume, high-margin segments including defence, medical electronics, drones and robotics.
• The company remains open to inorganic expansion.
Stock Market Live: Jubilant Ingrevia Retains Buy Call From Kotak
Kotak Securities has maintained its Buy rating on Jubilant Ingrevia with a target price of Rs 1,010.
Kotak Securities
• Rating: Buy
• Target price: Rs 1,010
• Says concerns around the FMC contract are already reflected in the stock price.
• Sees the Zettaone acquisition as too small to warrant a de-rating.
• Expects Q2 results to be good despite fresh hostilities in the Middle East.
• Expects earnings growth in FY27 and beyond, supported by the order book and improved chemical intermediate results.
Stock Market Live: Shadowfax Gets Add Call From Kotak At Rs 310 Target
Kotak Securities has initiated coverage on Shadowfax with an Add rating and a target price of Rs 310.
Kotak Securities
• Rating: Add
• Target price: Rs 310
• Sees revenue and adjusted EBITDA CAGR of 31% and 58%, respectively, over FY2026-30.
• Identifies mix benefits and account share gains as key drivers.
• Flags increased concentration to Meesho and customer pricing pressure as risks
Stock Market Live: Kaynes Tech, LIC Housing Finance In F&O Ban
- Kaynes Technology, LIC Housing Finance, Manappuram Finance and SAIL are in the F&O ban period.
- The four stocks will remain subject to the applicable derivatives trading restrictions.
Stock Market Live: Persistent Systems Gets Hold Rating From HSBC
HSBC has maintained its Hold rating on Persistent Systems after the company's acquisition of control in Nagarro SE.
HSBC
• Rating: Hold
• Target price: Rs 5,000
• Persistent has secured control of Nagarro SE.
• It has another two-week window to increase its stake.
• A holding above 90% could allow it to pursue a squeeze-out of minority shareholders.
• HSBC says this could accelerate Nagarro integration.
Stock Market Live: Persistent Systems Gains Control Of Nagarro SE
Persistent Systems' arm has acquired an additional 61.15% stake in Nagarro SE through a public offer, taking its holding to 83.25%.
The additional acceptance period for Nagarro shareholders runs from September 23 to October 6, while the company intends to delist Nagarro from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
Stock Market Live: Voltas Gets Mixed Broker Views On Margin Outlook
Voltas has drawn differing views from brokerages, with margin pressure emerging as a key point of discussion.
BofA
• Rating: Buy
• Target price: Rs 1,400
• Says its meeting reinforces the margin opportunity thesis.
• Sees encouraging Q2 revenue trends aided by a weak base.
HSBC
• Rating: Buy
• Target price: Rs 1,450
• Says market share has improved and the lead over the second-largest player has widened.
• Sees inventory holdings remaining low.
• Notes Rs 200 crore in data centre orders.
Jefferies
• Rating: Buy
• Target price: Rs 1,495, cut from Rs 1,580
• Expects margins to face pressure despite a 12% price hike.
• Factored in margin pressure and cut its earnings-per-share estimates.
Stock Market Live: Tata Capital Gets Buy Call From Citi At Rs 450 Target
Citi has initiated coverage on Tata Capital with a Buy rating and a target price of Rs 450, highlighting its growth and earnings profile.
Citi
• Rating: Buy
• Target price: Rs 450
• Sees structurally improving growth engines.
• Expects margin and operating expenditure levers to support earnings growth.
• Prefers NBFC franchises combining scale with earnings upside, including Bajaj Finance and Tata Capital.
Stock Market Live: HDFC Bank CEO Succession In Focus, Says Macquarie
HDFC Bank's CEO succession remains under consideration, with the RBI seeking feedback from IRDAI on Anup Bagchi's candidature.
Macquarie
• Rating: Outperform
• Target price: Rs 1,150
• HDFC Bank's board has forwarded the names of Kaizad Bharucha and Anup Bagchi to the RBI.
• Bagchi is currently the head of ICICI Prudential Life.
• Any external CEO appointment could lead to senior management exits.
• Macquarie says stabilising the leadership team may be the immediate priority.
Stock Market Live: Aditya Infotech QIP Opens At Rs 3,648.43 Floor Price
Aditya Infotech has opened its qualified institutional placement, with the floor price set at Rs 3,648.43 per share.
The company may offer a discount of up to 5% to the floor price.
Stock Market Live: Brent Crude Nears $98, Extends Decline To Sixth Session
Brent crude approached $98 a barrel, extending its decline to a sixth consecutive session and taking its loss over the period to more than 9%.
West Texas Intermediate for November delivery fell below $90 a barrel.
Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Signals 55-Point Decline At Open
GIFT Nifty traded at 23,340, indicating that Indian equities could open about 54.60 points lower on Wednesday.
The signal came despite gains across most Asian markets, after the Nasdaq 100 closed at a record high and oil prices declined.
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