Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On Sept 23

Good Morning!

GIFT Nifty Check

GIFT Nifty pointed to a weaker opening for Indian equities on Wednesday, with the index at 23,340 and indicating a fall of 54.60 points. The signal came even as most Asian markets advanced, with investors taking cues from a record close for the Nasdaq 100 and another decline in oil prices.

Asian Market Check

Asian stock markets traded mostly higher on Wednesday, extending their gains following a new record on the Nasdaq 100 and continued declines in oil prices.

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Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 1.38%, while South Korea's KOSPI gained 1.15%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 added 0.24%, while Shanghai was broadly unchanged.

Commodity Check

Oil prices are heading for their longest losing streak in a year as signs of recovering supply from Saudi Arabia and renewed US-Iran diplomacy ease some of the risk premium that has driven crude sharply higher this year.

Brent crude slipped toward $98 a barrel on Wednesday, extending its decline to a sixth straight session and taking losses over the six-day run to more than 9%. West Texas Intermediate futures fell below $90. The move would mark Brent's longest losing streak since August 2025.

Stock Market Recap

India's equity benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty 50, ended lower on Tuesday, dragged by weakness in IT, healthcare and banking stocks amid the F&O expiry.

The BSE Sensex ended at 74,529.08, down 0.44% or 329.91 points, while the Nifty50 settled at 23,329 levels, down 85.30 points or 0.36%.

US Market Recap

US stocks opened on a positive note on Tuesday, September 22, as oil prices dropped, with investors tracking diplomatic efforts to end the US-Iran war.

Nasdaq Composite surged 0.38% to 27,221.94, S&P 500 gained 0.16% to 7,777.06, while Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 0.27% higher at 52,187.61 by 9:33 am ET or 7:03 pm IST.

The indices ended on a mixed note, with S&P 500 little changed, Dow Jones down 0.36% down at 51,863.69; while on the other hand Nasdaq Composite settled 0.45% higher at 27,244.28.

ALSO READ: Trade Setup For Sept 23: Nifty Support Back To 23,300 As Selling Pressure Returns | Check Key Levels

Stocks in News

Arvind SmartSpaces: Announces bookings of over Rs 500 Cr in Bengaluru project; bookings achieved within 30 days of launch. Project was acquired outright in February 2026 and has topline potential of Rs 860 Cr.

Announces bookings of over Rs 500 Cr in Bengaluru project; bookings achieved within 30 days of launch. Project was acquired outright in February 2026 and has topline potential of Rs 860 Cr. Coforge: Expands AgenticOps capabilities for enterprises.

Expands AgenticOps capabilities for enterprises. Aditya Infotech: QIP issue opens; sets floor price at Rs 3,648.43/share. May offer up to 5% discount to floor price.

QIP issue opens; sets floor price at Rs 3,648.43/share. May offer up to 5% discount to floor price. Dhanuka Agritech: Launches POLIN fungicide in India, developed with Nippon Soda, Japan. Features novel DHODHI mode of action (FRAC 52) and targets leaf and neck blast diseases.

Launches POLIN fungicide in India, developed with Nippon Soda, Japan. Features novel DHODHI mode of action (FRAC 52) and targets leaf and neck blast diseases. Veranda Learning: Promoters pledge shares for Rs 111 Cr personal borrowing. Shares pledged to Authum Investment & Infrastructure by Kalpathi S. Aghoram, Kalpathi S. Ganesh and Kalpathi S. Suresh. Authum Investment holds 10.8% stake in Veranda Learning.

Promoters pledge shares for Rs 111 Cr personal borrowing. Shares pledged to Authum Investment & Infrastructure by Kalpathi S. Aghoram, Kalpathi S. Ganesh and Kalpathi S. Suresh. Authum Investment holds 10.8% stake in Veranda Learning. NHPC: MCA to hear matter of scheme of amalgamation with Arm Jalpower Corp on September 28, 2026.

MCA to hear matter of scheme of amalgamation with Arm Jalpower Corp on September 28, 2026. Cupid: Raises FY27 revenue guidance to Rs 725–750 Cr and net profit guidance to Rs 210–225 Cr. FY28 revenue guidance at Rs 1,085 Cr; FY29 revenue guidance at Rs 1,500 Cr. Targets Rs 150 Cr FY27 revenue from distribution expansion and sees Rs 500 Cr annual revenue potential.

Raises FY27 revenue guidance to Rs 725–750 Cr and net profit guidance to Rs 210–225 Cr. FY28 revenue guidance at Rs 1,085 Cr; FY29 revenue guidance at Rs 1,500 Cr. Targets Rs 150 Cr FY27 revenue from distribution expansion and sees Rs 500 Cr annual revenue potential. Embassy Developments: Allots NCDs worth Rs 105 Cr out of Rs 160 Cr total issue size.

Allots NCDs worth Rs 105 Cr out of Rs 160 Cr total issue size. Punjab & Sind Bank: Gets bank strike notice for September 28–30; branch operations may be hit if strike materialises.

Gets bank strike notice for September 28–30; branch operations may be hit if strike materialises. Aarti Pharmalabs: Targets 15–18% revenue and EBITDA CAGR over next 3–4 years. FY26 capex at Rs 400 Cr; FY27 outlook expected at similar levels. To invest in R&D towards peptides and oligonucleotides and expand portfolio capabilities. Atali Block 2 groundbreaking planned in Q3FY27.

Targets 15–18% revenue and EBITDA CAGR over next 3–4 years. FY26 capex at Rs 400 Cr; FY27 outlook expected at similar levels. To invest in R&D towards peptides and oligonucleotides and expand portfolio capabilities. Atali Block 2 groundbreaking planned in Q3FY27. Shoppers Stop: Total department stores at 117 as of August 31.

Total department stores at 117 as of August 31. IRB Infrastructure: Board approves monetisation of non-core assets. To develop ~350 acres of land parcels in Pune via AIIPL and redevelop ~3,500 sq m Mumbai land via IRBPL.

Board approves monetisation of non-core assets. To develop ~350 acres of land parcels in Pune via AIIPL and redevelop ~3,500 sq m Mumbai land via IRBPL. NATCO Pharma: Board to meet on September 25 to consider rights issue of shares of up to Rs 1,300 Cr and terms of the rights issue.

Board to meet on September 25 to consider rights issue of shares of up to Rs 1,300 Cr and terms of the rights issue. Spectrum Electrical: Signs MoU with Maharashtra government to develop government ITI infrastructure under PPP model.

Signs MoU with Maharashtra government to develop government ITI infrastructure under PPP model. Persistent Systems: Arm acquires 61.15% additional stake in Nagarro SE via public offer. Arm now holds 83.25% stake in Nagarro as of September 22. Additional acceptance period to run from September 23 to October 6. Company intends to delist Nagarro from Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Arm acquires 61.15% additional stake in Nagarro SE via public offer. Arm now holds 83.25% stake in Nagarro as of September 22. Additional acceptance period to run from September 23 to October 6. Company intends to delist Nagarro from Frankfurt Stock Exchange. TruAlt Bioenergy: Approves additional investment of Rs 21.4 Cr in shares of arm Leafiniti Bioenergy and Rs 8.26 Cr in shares of arm TruAlt Sumi Gas.

Approves additional investment of Rs 21.4 Cr in shares of arm Leafiniti Bioenergy and Rs 8.26 Cr in shares of arm TruAlt Sumi Gas. JSW Dulux: Sets October 22 as record date for stock split of 1 share into 10 shares.

Sets October 22 as record date for stock split of 1 share into 10 shares. Avenue Supermarts: Opens new store in Maharashtra; total number of stores stands at 513.

Opens new store in Maharashtra; total number of stores stands at 513. Mufin Green Finance: Gets final listing nod from Global Securities Market of IFSC for listing of bonds.

Gets final listing nod from Global Securities Market of IFSC for listing of bonds. Vishnu Chemicals: Winding-up of Vishnu International Trading FZE delayed; completion expected in about six months.

Winding-up of Vishnu International Trading FZE delayed; completion expected in about six months. 360 ONE WAM: Appoints Aashish Agarwal as CEO from February 15, 2027. Karan Bhagat to continue as Managing Director till July 26, 2030.

Appoints Aashish Agarwal as CEO from February 15, 2027. Karan Bhagat to continue as Managing Director till July 26, 2030. TeamLease Services: Completes exit from Crystal HR & Security Solutions through sale of 1,800 shares and buyback of 1,200 shares. Total consideration for 30% stake divestment at Rs 10.12 Cr.

Completes exit from Crystal HR & Security Solutions through sale of 1,800 shares and buyback of 1,200 shares. Total consideration for 30% stake divestment at Rs 10.12 Cr. Mahindra & Mahindra: Dr Anish Shah sold 76,357 M&M shares on September 22, 2026 for ESOP tax funding.

Dr Anish Shah sold 76,357 M&M shares on September 22, 2026 for ESOP tax funding. Sapphire Foods: Receives GST show-cause notice of Rs 516.84 Cr under Tamil Nadu SGST Act for April 2023–March 2024. Receives another GST show-cause notice of Rs 21.47 Cr for FY23.

Receives GST show-cause notice of Rs 516.84 Cr under Tamil Nadu SGST Act for April 2023–March 2024. Receives another GST show-cause notice of Rs 21.47 Cr for FY23. Karnataka Bank: Appoints Biji Sreekrishnavilas Sankaranarayanan as Executive Director.

Appoints Biji Sreekrishnavilas Sankaranarayanan as Executive Director. Maithan Alloys: Acquired 11,730 ESDS Software shares for Rs 1.90 Cr and 3.3 lakh Paytm shares for Rs 60.19 Cr on September 21, 2026.

Acquired 11,730 ESDS Software shares for Rs 1.90 Cr and 3.3 lakh Paytm shares for Rs 60.19 Cr on September 21, 2026. HCLTech: M Group selects HCLTech for AI-led IT transformation across 200+ UK and Ireland locations.

M Group selects HCLTech for AI-led IT transformation across 200+ UK and Ireland locations. Federal Bank: India Ratings affirms Federal Bank's Basel III Tier 2 and infrastructure bonds at IND AA+/Stable.

India Ratings affirms Federal Bank's Basel III Tier 2 and infrastructure bonds at IND AA+/Stable. NLC India: Government entrusts CMD Prasanna Acharya with post of Director (Finance) for three months from September 17.

Government entrusts CMD Prasanna Acharya with post of Director (Finance) for three months from September 17. Lemon Tree Hotels: Gets observation letters with 'no objection' from NSE and 'no adverse observations' from BSE. Opens 48-room hotel in Nashik.

Gets observation letters with 'no objection' from NSE and 'no adverse observations' from BSE. Opens 48-room hotel in Nashik. Orchid Pharma: Purchases land situated at Patibulum village, Tamil Nadu.

Purchases land situated at Patibulum village, Tamil Nadu. Capri Global Capital: Acuite assigns AA+/Stable rating to Rs 2,400 cr bank facilities.

Acuite assigns AA+/Stable rating to Rs 2,400 cr bank facilities. Mines Ministry: Government to soon launch incentive scheme for lithium and nickel processing, Mines Secretary Keshav Chandra says.

Government to soon launch incentive scheme for lithium and nickel processing, Mines Secretary Keshav Chandra says. LG Electronics India: Expects double-digit growth in festive sales; ramps up exports by adding new markets for premium product portfolio. Expects overseas markets to contribute double-digit share of overall revenue in coming years.

Board Meetings

Concord Biotech: To consider proposal for declaration of bonus equity shares.

ESAF Small Finance Bank: To consider fund raising.

Quality Power: To consider fund raising.

Shares To Exit Lock-in

Gaja Alternative Asset Management: 5 million shares, 4% of outstanding shares, 1-month lock-in.

Innovision: 13 million shares, 54% of outstanding shares, 6-month lock-in.

IPO Opening

ArMee Infotech: IT infrastructure solutions and managed services company providing end-to-end technology solutions across government, corporates, BFSI and education. Also operates in retail sales and renewable energy.

Swastika Infra: EPC company specialising in power transmission and distribution infrastructure, including underground cabling, GIS, AIS, grid substations, electrification, street lighting and renewable energy works.

Elevate Campuses: Education infrastructure company engaged in student accommodation for higher education institutions and K-12 school assets. Operates student accommodation under Good Host Spaces and ScholarZ brands.

Adroit Industries (India): Vertically integrated manufacturer and supplier of propeller shafts and torque-transmission components, with over 5,000 SKUs.

IPO Listing

Hero Motors: Automotive technology company providing engineered powertrain solutions for electric and non-electric applications across multiple vehicle categories.

Jindal Supreme (India): Manufacturer and supplier of steel pipes, tubes and other steel products.

SS Retail: Multi-brand retail chain for mobile phones, accessories and electronics across Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Goa and Gujarat. Operated 503 stores across 215 cities as of March 31, 2026.

AGM / EGM

Garware Hi-Tech | Indo Tech Transformers | Shipping Corporation | Tega Industries | Vinati Organics | Techno Electric | BLS International | Hindustan Foods | Man Infra | 63 Moons Technologies | Jash Engineering | Hikal | Ajmera Realty | Sanstar | OneSource Specialty

Bulk/Block Deals

RHI Magnesita India: Dalmia Bharat Refractories sold 2.29 Cr shares at Rs 360/share. SBI Mutual Fund bought 1.67 Cr shares; Bandhan Mutual Fund bought 27.78 lakh shares; Nippon India Mutual Fund bought 24.97 lakh shares; Clarus Capital 1 bought 10 lakh shares, all at Rs 360/share.

AHCL: Neo Apex Share Broking Services LLP sold 12.43 lakh shares at Rs 28.86/share. HRTI Private bought 31,062 shares at Rs 27.93/share. QE Securities LLP bought 29,892 shares at Rs 28.20/share.

Fischer Medical: Trade Solvent Private bought 64.37 lakh shares at Rs 32.95/share. L7 Hitech Private sold 61.32 lakh shares at Rs 32.95/share.

Trading Tweaks

Price band change from 10% to 5%: Indo-MIM.

Price band change from 20% to 10%: Alkali Metals; Glass Wall Systems (India).

Price band change from 5% to 20%: Rays of Belief.

Securities excluded from ASM Framework: Entero Healthcare Solutions; Indo Rama Synthetics (India); Molbio Diagnostics; Raymond.

ALSO READ: Buy, Sell Or Hold: Ashok Leyland, Pidilite, M&M, Thangamayil And JSW Cement — Ask Profit

F&O Cues

Nifty September futures up 0.15% at 23,410, at a premium of 81 points.

Nifty September 29 expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 24,000; maximum Put open interest at 23,000.

Securities in ban period: Kaynes Technology, LIC Housing Finance, Manappuram Finance, SAIL.

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