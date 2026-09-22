NSE IPO: Will Shares List At A Premium? Here's What GMP Signals

The share allotment status for the National Stock Exchange IPO will be finalised today, on Tuesday, Sept. 22. The bourse is expected to process refunds for non-allottees on Sept. 23, while shares are expected to be credited to the demat accounts of successful allottees on the same day.

The initial public offering of NSE kicked off with a slower than expected start but gained traction by the last day of bidding, with strong demand from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) overwhelming response from investors as the public issue was oversubscribed by 5.71 times on the third and final day of bidding on Sept. 21.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) led the demand for the issue, subscribing 12.68 times. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) category was subscribed 6.55 times, while retail investors booked their quota 1.39 times.

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Investors who participated in the IPO can check the allotment status on the websites of BSE, NSE, and the issue registrar, MUFG Intime India.

ALSO READ: NSE IPO Allotment Status Today: How To Check On BSE And MUFG Intime India

NSE IPO GMP Today

The grey market premium (GMP) for the NSE IPO remains higher. NSE IPO GMP on Tuesday is Rs 65 per share, according to investorgain.com.

This indicates that in the grey market, NSE shares are trading at Rs 1,850 apiece as of 7:37 a.m., a premium of nearly 3.64% to the IPO price of Rs 1,785 per share.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

NSE IPO Listing Date

The shares of National Stock Exchange of India are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026.

NSE IPO: Details

NSE IPO was entirely an offer for sale of 12.64 crore shares of Rs 22,561.57 crore. The issue price band was set between Rs 1,700 and Rs 1,785 per share.

The minimum bid size for retail investors is 8 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,280 at the upper end of the price band. The issue includes a reservation of up to 4,33,437 shares for employees, offered at a discount of ₹170.00 to the issue price.

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