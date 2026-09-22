Bengaluru Traffic Update: City Witnesses Waterlogging On Several Roads After Heavy Downpour

Heavy overnight rainfall caused waterlogging and slow traffic movement across several parts of Bengaluru, disrupting commuters after weeks of unusually warm, summer-like weather. The downpour brought a noticeable drop in temperatures and led to difficult driving conditions on several key roads.

Traffic Movement Affected

Traffic authorities issued alerts for slow movement from Thubarahalli towards Varthur Kodi, citing intermittent rain and waterlogging. Commuters were advised to drive slowly on wet roads, avoid sudden braking and maintain lane discipline. Motorists were also encouraged to use alternative routes where possible.

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Traffic movement was also reported to be slow on the BGS Flyover within the area's station limits because of rainwater accumulation. Authorities asked commuters to cooperate and exercise caution while passing through affected stretches. In emergencies, motorists were advised to contact 112.

Rain Brings Cooler Weather

The rainfall followed several weeks of unseasonal heat across Bengaluru. The city experienced a distinctly cooler Sunday morning after heavy rain swept through parts of the metropolitan area overnight.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Bengaluru City observatory recorded 15.9 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 a.m. Sunday. The rainfall also brought the minimum temperature down to 20.4°C, providing relief from the recent warm conditions.

Heavy Rain At Airport

Rainfall was significantly heavier around Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). The airport weather station recorded 94.2 mm of rain during the same 24-hour period, highlighting the intensity of the downpour in parts of the city and surrounding areas.

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With intermittent rain continuing, commuters have been urged to remain cautious, particularly on waterlogged and slippery roads. Authorities have advised motorists to reduce speed, avoid abrupt manoeuvres and consider alternate routes where water accumulation is affecting traffic flow. Meanwhile, the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) station recorded a substantial 94.2 mm of rainfall during the same window.

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