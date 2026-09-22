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Star Cement Shares In Focus As HDFC Securities Stays Bullish On Strong Growth Outlook — Check Target Price

Star Cement delivered 5% YoY consolidated volume growth in Q1 FY27, led by higher offtake outside the NER while the NER sales were flat, adds the brokerage.

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Star Cement Shares In Focus As HDFC Securities Stays Bullish On Strong Growth Outlook — Check Target Price
Regional competition in the northeast region is likely to remain subdued until FY29E, benefitting incumbent leaders Star Cement and Dalmia Bharat.
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Star Cement Ltd.
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HDFC Securities estimates Star to deliver 12% volume CAGR over FY26-29E. It should continue to deliver industry-best margin of >Rs 1,400/MT until FY28E, in the brokerage's view.

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

HDFC Securities Institutional Equities

HDFC Securities has maintained Buy rating on Star Cement Ltd. but has cut down its target price to Rs 250/share from Rs 270, (12 times Sep'28E consolidated Ebitda).

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The management noted that Q2 FY27 volume growth is likely to remain flat YoY, with the decline in July being offset by traction in August, September, highlights the brokerage's during its interaction with the company.

On the margin front, it expects a flattish margin QoQ (and hence industry-best) as a slight decline in the fuel cost (Q1 base was higher) will offset higher packing costs (and even NSR is expected to be flat).

Star Cement is currently focused on its 5mn MT greenfield IU in the north, which should be operational by FY29E and add to volume growth FY29 onward.

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On the margin front, it expects various ongoing initiatives to reduce logistics cost by ~Rs 100/MT from the start of FY28E. Even regional competition in the northeast region (NER) is likely to remain subdued until FY29E, benefitting incumbent leaders Star Cement and Dalmia Bharat.

HDFC Securities estimates Star to deliver 12% volume CAGR over FY26-29E. It should continue to deliver industry-best margin of >Rs 1,400/MT until FY28E, in its view.

The brokerage estimates this will moderate to Rs 1,234/MT in FY29E, owing to initial operating loss in the north and rising competition in the NER. Thus, the brokerage expects Ebitda to remain largely unchanged over FY26-29E (~0% CAGR).

HDFC Securities also expects Star Cement's net debt to Ebitda to peak at~2.3x in FY29E.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Hdfc Sec Star Cement.pdf
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This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

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