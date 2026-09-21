Hero Motors IPO Allotment Status Today: How To Check On BSE, NSE, KFin Technologies

The share allotment status for the Hero Motors IPO will be finalised on Monday, Sept. 21. The company is expected to process refunds for non-allottees on Sept. 22, while shares are expected to be credited to the demat accounts of successful allottees on the same day.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Hero Motors was subscribed 6.66 times at the close of bidding on Sept. 18. The book-building issue received bids for 58,97,26,638 shares against 8,86,07,596 shares offered.

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) led the demand for the issue, subscribing their portion 9.86 times. Retail individual investors booked their quota 8.23 times, while the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 1.49 times.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The price band for the IPO was set between Rs 79 and Rs 84 per share. It was a book-building issue worth Rs 1,000 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 7.14 crore shares aggregating to Rs 600 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 4.76 crore shares worth Rs 400 crore.

Investors who participated in the IPO can check the allotment status on the websites of BSE, NSE and the issue registrar, KFin Technologies Ltd.

How To Check Hero Motors IPO Allotment Status On BSE

Visit the IPO allotment page on the BSE Website:

Choose the issue type as “Equity”.

Select “Hero Motors Ltd.” from the dropdown menu.

Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).

Complete the captcha for verification.

Click on the “Search” button to check your allotment status.

How To Check Hero Motors IPO Allotment Status On NSE

Visit the IPO allotment page on the NSE website.

Select “Equity & SME IPO bid details”.

Pick the company symbol ' HEROMOTORS ' from the dropdown list.

Enter your PAN and Application Number.

Click “Submit” to check your share allotment status.

How To Check Hero Motors IPO Allotment Status On KFin Technologies

Visit the IPO allotment page on the KFinTech website.

From the dropdown menu, choose “Hero Motors Ltd.” as the IPO name.

Select one of the available identification options – PAN number, Application number or DP ID/client ID.

Enter the details based on the option you selected.

Click on the “Submit” button.

Your IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Hero Motors IPO: What Happens After Allotment Is Finalised

If Shares Are Allotted

If shares of Hero Motors are allotted, they will be credited to the investor's demat account before the IPO listing date. The amount corresponding to the allotted shares will be debited from the funds blocked at the time of application, while any remaining amount will be unblocked. Investors can then hold or sell the shares once they are listed on the stock exchanges.

If Shares Are Not Allotted

If shares of Hero Motors are not allotted, no shares will be credited to the investor's demat account. The entire amount blocked for the IPO application will be released or unblocked by the investor's bank or UPI mandate provider. The investor can use the released funds for other investments or purposes once the unblocking is completed.

Hero Motors IPO GMP Today, Estimated Listing Price

The grey market premium (GMP) for the Hero Motors IPO stood at Rs -2 as of 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 21. Based on the latest GMP, the shares could list at a discount to the upper price band. Shares of Hero Motors are estimated to list at Rs 82 against the upper price band of Rs 84, indicating a -2.38% potential loss.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

Hero Motors IPO Listing Date

The shares of Hero Motors are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, Sept. 23.

About Hero Motors

Incorporated in April 1998, Hero Motors operates as an automotive technology company, developing and producing advanced powertrain systems for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Its operations span markets including India, the United States, Europe and the ASEAN region. The company works across electric and conventional powertrain technologies, with its products and solutions catering to two-wheelers, e-bikes, performance vehicles, off-road models, electric and hybrid cars, heavy-duty vehicles and eVTOL platforms.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

ALSO READ: IPO Grey Market Forecasts Stellar Jindal Supreme Listing, Hero Motors Seen Tepid; NSE GMP Unchanged

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.