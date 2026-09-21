Jindal Supreme IPO Allotment Status Today: How To Check On BSE, NSE And Bigshare Services

The share allotment status for the Jindal Supreme IPO will be finalised on Monday, Sept. 21. The company is expected to process refunds for non-allottees on Sept. 22, while shares are expected to be credited to the demat accounts of successful allottees on the same day.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Jindal Supreme received an overwhelming response from investors as the public issue was oversubscribed 181.07 times on the third and final day of bidding on Sept. 18. It received bids for 1,70,19,82,903 shares against 93,99,600 offered.

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) led the demand for the issue, subscribing 327.99 times. Retail investors booked their quota 149.34 times. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed 126.41 times.

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The price band for the IPO was set between Rs 88 and Rs 93 per share. It was a book-building issue worth Rs 124.88 crore. It comprised a fresh issue of 1.07 crore shares worth Rs 99.89 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 26.87 lakh shares amounting to Rs 24.99 crore.

Investors who participated in the IPO can check the allotment status on the websites of BSE, NSE, and the issue registrar, Bigshare Services.

How To Check Jindal Supreme IPO Allotment Status On BSE

Visit the IPO allotment page on the BSE Website:

Choose the issue type as “Equity”.

Select “Jindal Supreme Ltd.” from the dropdown menu.

Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).

Complete the captcha for verification.

Click on the “Search” button to check your allotment status.

How To Check Jindal Supreme IPO Allotment Status On NSE

Visit the IPO allotment page on the NSE website.

Select “Equity & SME IPO bid details”.

Pick the company symbol ' JSIPL ' from the dropdown list.

Enter your PAN and Application Number.

Click “Submit” to check your share allotment status.

How To Check Jindal Supreme IPO Allotment Status On Bigshare Services

Visit the IPO allotment page on the Bigshare Services website.

Select any one server out of the three options.

Select “Jindal Supreme (India) Ltd.” from the dropdown list of company names.

Enter your PAN, Application/CAF Number, or DP/Client ID.

Fill in the captcha details.

Click on the Search button to verify your share allotment status.

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Jindal Supreme IPO: What Happens After Allotment Is Finalised

If Shares Are Allotted

If shares of Jindal Supreme are allotted, they will be credited to the investor's demat account before the IPO listing date. The amount corresponding to the allotted shares will be debited from the funds blocked at the time of application, while any remaining amount will be unblocked. Investors can then hold or sell the shares once they are listed on the stock exchanges.

If Shares Are Not Allotted

If shares of Jindal Supreme are not allotted, no shares will be credited to the investor's demat account. The entire amount blocked for the IPO application will be released or unblocked by the investor's bank or UPI mandate provider. The investor can use the released funds for other investments or purposes once the unblocking is completed.

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Jindal Supreme IPO GMP Today

The grey market premium (GMP) for the Jindal Supreme IPO stood at Rs 29 as of 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 21. The latest GMP indicates an estimated listing price of Rs 122 per share at a premium of 31.18% over the upper limit of the price band.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

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Jindal Supreme IPO Listing Date

The shares of Jindal Supreme are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, Sept. 23.

About Jindal Supreme

Jindal Supreme (India) Ltd. manufactures mild steel (MS) black and galvanised pipes and tubes for a broad range of applications. Drawing on its industry experience, the company produces engineered steel tubing designed to meet the requirements of structural projects, industrial operations and infrastructure development.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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