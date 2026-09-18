Hero Motors IPO GMP Falls As Subscription Enters Final Day: Check Latest Premium

Hero Motors IPO GMP today stood at Rs 5.5, indicating a potential 6.55% premium over the upper price band of Rs 84. The grey market premium for the mainboard issue has declined sharply since the IPO opened for subscription on Sept. 16. The GMP had touched a high of Rs 24 before falling to Rs 13 on the first day of subscription and declining further to Rs 5.5 on the final day.

However, GMP is unofficial and does not guarantee the actual listing price.

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Hero Motors IPO Expected Listing Price

The last recorded Grey Market Premium (GMP) of Hero Motors IPO is Rs 5.5, as of Sept. 18, 9:30 a.m. With an upper price band of Rs 84, the estimated listing price for Hero Motors IPO is Rs 89.5. This implies a potential listing premium of 6.55% over the issue price.

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Hero Motors IPO Day 3 Subscription Status

The initial public offering (IPO) of Hero Motors has been subscribed 3.76 times as of 10:20 a.m., on the final day of bidding on Sept. 18.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) booked the issue 0.07 times. The Non-Institutional Investors' (NIIs) category was subscribed 4.47 times. Retail investors booked their quota 5.51 times.

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Hero Motors IPO Allotment And Listing Date

The share allotment status will be finalised on Sept. 21. Shares of Hero Motors will list on NSE and BSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Sept. 23.

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Hero Motors IPO Details

Hero Motors IPO is a book build issue of Rs 1,000 crore. The issue is a combination of fresh issue of 7.14 crore shares aggregating to Rs 600 crore and offer for sale of 4.76 crore shares worth Rs 400 crore.

The issue price band is set between Rs 79 and Rs 84 per share.

The minimum bid size for retail investors is 178 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,952 at the upper end of the price band.

ICICI Securities Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Hero Motors Financial Performance

The company's revenue increased by 9% and profit after tax (PAT) rose by 26% between the financial year ending with March 31, 2026 and March 31, 2025.

For FY26, Hero Motors reported:

Total income: Rs 1,216.74 crore, compared with Rs 1,111.23 crore in FY25

Profit after tax (PAT): Rs 41.17 crore, up from Rs 32.80 crore

EBITDA: Rs 147.78 crore versus Rs 114 crore a year earlier

Hero Motors IPO: Use Of Proceeds

The company plans to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue primarily towards:

1. Repayment/prepayment/redemption, in full or in part, of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company (Rs 190 crore)

2. Capital expenditure of the company through purchase of equipment for expansion in capacity of Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh facility (Rs 200 crore)

3. Funding inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions and other strategic initiatives and general corporate purposes

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Hero Motors Ltd.

Incorporated in April 1998, Hero Motors Ltd. is an automotive technology company that designs, develops, manufactures and supplies engineered powertrain solutions to automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across the India, the United States, Europe, and the ASEAN region.

The Company provides integrated solutions for both electric and non-electric powertrains, serving two-wheelers, performance automotive, e-bikes, off-road vehicles, electric and hybrid cars, heavy-duty vehicles and eVTOL applications. It is recognised for its expertise in continuously variable transmissions (CVT), EV transmissions, electric motors, integrated drive units and gear sets.

Disclaimer: Investments in IPOs are subject to market risks. Investors should read the red herring prospectus carefully and consult a financial adviser before making investment decisions.

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