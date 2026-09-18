Tukaram Mundhe Cracks Down On Nair Hospital Canteen, FDA Suspends Licence. Know Why

Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) suspended the licence of the canteen at Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central, citing serious violations of food safety and hygiene standards.

This comes as part of a statewide crackdown that also led to a Rs 12 lakh gutkha seizure in Nagpur and the suspension of licences at six other Mumbai eateries.

According to an FDA press note issued on Thursday, the Nair Hospital canteen was inspected on 16 September, and its licence suspended "considering the health and safety of patients and citizens."

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The note did not specify the individual violations found at the canteen, unlike other establishments named in the crackdown.

The action came alongside a broader campaign covering the state's Konkan, Pune and Nagpur divisions. In Mumbai, the FDA suspended licences at seven hotels and restaurants, including 'Olympia Coffee House' in Colaba, following a consumer complaint.

Inspectors there found a urinal inside the food storage area, cockroach and fly infestation, meat blood residue in the refrigerator, and 34 of 35 food handlers without mandatory safety training.

Other Mumbai establishments hit with suspensions included Blink Commerce Private Limited in Chembur, Vishwas Sweets and Snacks and A-1 General & Dry Fruits in Ghatkopar (West), Milan Punjab in Worli, and Sadguru Sweets in Malad (East).

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In total, 27 hotels, restaurants and dhabas were inspected statewide, with 14 licences suspended and improvement notices issued to 13 others.

Separately, the FDA's Nagpur division seized prohibited items including gutkha, pan masala and scented tobacco worth Rs 4.1 lakh, along with two vehicles valued at Rs 8 lakh, taking the total seizure to Rs 12.1 lakh.

Three people were arrested and FIRs registered under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

As part of the same festive-season drive, the FDA seized milk and dairy products worth Rs 7,38,230 across the state, along with other food items — including betel nut, namkeen and toddy — worth Rs 4,66,802.

FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said: "The Government of Maharashtra is extremely strict about the quality of food items and the enforcement of the law. Any compromise with the health of consumers and the public will not be tolerated under any circumstances. Such strict legal action will continue against those who sell or store expired or adulterated food items."

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