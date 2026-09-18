Elon Musk Documentary That Tesla Founder Dubbed A 'Hit Job' Faces Global Release Uncertainty

Universal Pictures is facing uncertainty over the international release of Alex Gibney's nearly four-hour documentary Musk, which examines Elon Musk's business empire, political influence and public role.

Universal acquired theatrical distribution rights for the film outside North America in 2023 for several million dollars. However, the studio had yet to announce international release dates, raising questions about whether it would proceed with the rollout.

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Sources cited by The Hollywood Reporter said Universal was considering returning the international rights to the filmmakers and paying a contractual “kill fee,” which would allow Gibney and his production team to sell the rights to another distributor.

The uncertainty comes as the documentary examines Musk's growing political influence, corporate activities and relationship with the Trump administration. Musk's lawyer, Alex Spiro, has also issued legal threats against Gibney and Jigsaw Productions over claims presented in the film. Gibney has defended the documentary as a fact-based work protected by the First Amendment.

Following reports about Universal's possible withdrawal and the ensuing backlash, the studio held internal discussions about retaining and releasing the film. Universal later said its plans had not changed and that it remained committed to releasing Musk internationally, although market-specific dates were still being determined.

The film's distribution is divided across territories. Bleecker Street is handling the US theatrical release, with screenings in New York and Los Angeles beginning October 9, 2026, followed by a wider US rollout on October 16. HBO holds the streaming rights and provided additional production funding.

The documentary Musk raises politically sensitive allegations, contending that Elon Musk might use citizen data gathered during his time at DOGE against political opponents in future elections.

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Musk premiered at the Venice Film Festival, where it received a standing ovation, and was subsequently screened at the Toronto International Film Festival. Universal continues to hold the overseas theatrical rights while it works on its international release strategy.

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