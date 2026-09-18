Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 14: Film Surpasses Rs 200 Crore Net As It Enters Week 3

Mirzapur: The Movie continues its strong run at the box office on Day 14, crossing the Rs 200-crore-net mark in India on Thursday as it enters its third week in theatres. Despite a gradual decline in daily collections, the film maintained a steady pace throughout its second week.

Day 14 Box Office Collection

Mirzapur: The Movie collected Rs 3.75 crore net in India on Day 14 across 6,926 shows. According to Sacnilk, its total India net collection has reached Rs 203.20 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 242.14 crore.

The Day 14 collection represents no change from Day 13 collection of Rs 3.75 crore. With this the week 2 collection stands at Rs 54.75 crore.

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The Hindi version has earned Rs 201.38 crore, while the Telugu version has contributed Rs 1.05 crore to the India net collection, the report stated.

The film recorded an overall occupancy of 17% on Day 14. The Hindi 2D version recorded 17.33% overall occupancy, with morning shows registering 9.46%. Occupancy increased to 17.62% in the afternoon and 19.38% in the evening, while night shows recorded the highest occupancy at 20.69%.

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Day-Wise Collection

The film opened its theatrical run with Rs 25.75 crore on Day 1 and saw its collections rise to Rs 32 crore on Day 2 and Rs 36 crore on Day 3, according to Sacnilk reports. From Day 4 onwards, the earnings declined, with Rs 16 crore collected on Day 4, Rs 15.60 crore on Day 5, Rs 12.55 crore on Day 6 and Rs 10.55 crore on Day 7. Its first-week total stood at Rs 148.45 crore.

The second week started with Rs 9.50 crore on Day 8. The film registered Rs 13.50 crore on Day 9 and Rs 13.25 crore on Day 10 before witnessing a drop in daily collections. It added Rs 5.50 crore each on Day 11 and Day 12, followed by Rs 3.75 crore on Day 13.

About Mirzapur: The Movie

Mirzapur: The Movie is a 2026 Hindi action-crime thriller based on the popular Amazon Prime Video series Mirzapur. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film brings several familiar characters from the series to the big screen and was released in Hindi and Telugu on September 4, 2026.

The film stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee, Ravi Kishan, Jitendra Kumar, Rasika Dugal, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Shweta Tripathi in key roles. It is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under Excel Entertainment in association with Amazon MGM Studios.

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