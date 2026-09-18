OTT Releases This Weekend: Lust Stories 3 To MobLand Season 2 — Here's What To Watch

The weekend is here, and so is a fresh batch of OTT entertainment.

Netflix, JioHotstar, Sony LIV and Prime Video are bringing new stories, returning favourites and plenty of binge-worthy picks to your screens.

Here's the complete list of what's streaming this weekend.

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Lust Stories 3 (Netflix)

Four filmmakers — Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra and Vishal Bhardwaj — bring their own perspectives to modern relationships, desire and intimacy in the third instalment of the acclaimed anthology franchise.

Streaming from September 18

ALSO READ: Lust Stories 3 Release: Recap, Plot, Cast, When, Where To Watch Anthology Film?

The Scandal (Netflix)

Set in the Joseon era, this Korean romantic drama follows a talented noblewoman and a notorious playboy who become caught in a dangerous game of attraction and deception.

Streaming from September 18

MobLand – Season 2 (JioHotstar)

Created by Ronan Bennett, the crime drama MobLand Season 2 brings back Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren. The new season follows the Harrigan crime family as they face growing threats from rival gangs and a dangerous gang war.

Streaming from September 18

Best of the Best (Netflix)

Two childhood friends join UCLA's competitive Bollywood-fusion dance team, where friendship, ambition and the pressure to prove themselves collide.

Streaming from September 18

You+Me - Against the World

Adapted from Emma Green's bestselling trilogy, the French drama follows aspiring filmmaker Alma as she falls for Vadim, a rebellious man carrying a troubled past she meets on a film project. Their romance takes a dangerous turn when an anonymous stalker begins threatening them.

Streaming from September 18

Pokémon Horizons – Season 3: Rising Hope, Part 4 (Netflix)

Liko, Roy and their Pokémon companions continue their journey as new adventures and challenges await them.

Streaming from September 18

Zakir Khan: Papa Yaar (Netflix)

Zakir Khan returns with a Hindi stand-up special that combines childhood memories, family humour and personal stories, including his special bond with his father, Ustad Ismail Khan.

Streaming from September 18

Family Full House with Rohit Sharma (Sony LIV)

Cricketer Rohit Sharma makes his entertainment debut with a family-focused reality show featuring celebrity guests, games and candid moments. Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu will join cricketers Shreyas Iyer and Shardul Thakur as one of the special celebrity guests on the show.

Streaming from September 19

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