FDA's Big Action In Mumbai: Licences Of Milan Punjab, Sadguru Sweets Suspended

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has intensified its festive-season food safety drive, suspending the licences of seven establishments following inspections on September 16. During state-wide inspections, officials seized suspected substandard, adulterated, and improperly stored food products.

In Mumbai, the crackdowns impacted prominent spots including Milan Punjab in Worli and Sadguru Sweets in Malad East, along with Olympia Coffee House in Colaba, Blink Commerce in Chembur, Vishwas Sweets and Snacks and A-1 General & Dry Fruits in Ghatkopar West, and the Nair Hospital canteen in Mumbai Central.

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The FDA said inspections found violations of prescribed food safety and hygiene standards. At Olympia Coffee House, action followed a consumer complaint. Officials reported several deficiencies, including unhygienic food preparation and storage areas, pest infestation, improper food segregation, unclean equipment and inadequate sanitation records.

The establishment's licence was suspended with immediate effect, with operations involving food directed to stop until deficiencies are rectified and the premises pass re-inspection.

Action Across Pune and Nagpur

The crackdown extended beyond Mumbai. Four food establishments in Pune division and two in Nagpur division also had their licences suspended. Officials cited violations involving hygiene standards, licensing conditions and non-compliance with earlier directions.

In Nagpur, the FDA also seized prohibited food products, including gutkha, pan masala and scented tobacco, worth Rs 4.10 lakh. Two vehicles valued at Rs 8 lakh were also seized, taking the total seizure value to Rs 12.10 lakh. FIRs were registered against three establishments and three people were arrested, according to the FDA.

Dairy Products and Sweets Seized

The statewide drive also targeted suspicious dairy products and sweets. The FDA said milk and dairy products worth Rs 7.38 lakh, weighing about 2,813 kg, were seized across Maharashtra.

In the Konkan division, officials seized large quantities of loose khoya and sweet mawa after finding products being transported or stored in unhygienic conditions and, in some cases, without proper labelling or temperature control.

More Food Stocks Under Scrutiny

The FDA also seized suspicious sweets, namkeen, paneer, ghee, raisins and other food products in Pune, Sangli, Kolhapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Ahilyanagar and Nashik Road.

Overall, 27 hotels, restaurants, dhabas and other food establishments were inspected statewide. The FDA said licences of 14 establishments were suspended, while improvement notices were issued to 13 others.

FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said enforcement action would continue against establishments found selling or storing expired, adulterated or unsafe food products.

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