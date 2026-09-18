HAL To Hand Over LCA Tejas FOC Twin-Seater Trainer Aircraft To Pawan Hans

State-run defence major HAL will hand over LCA Tejas Final Operational Clearance (FOC) twin-seater trainers and HTT 40 basic trainer aircraft to the Indian Air Force and Dhruv next-generation helicopters to Pawan Hans in Bengaluru on September 18, officials said on Thursday.

The handover marks an important milestone in the country's self-reliance journey as the event would highlight the role being played by HAL and its industry partners in strengthening the domestic aerospace ecosystem, they said.

"Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) will hand over Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Final Operational Clearance (FOC) twin-seater trainers, and HTT 40 basic trainer aircraft to the Indian Air Force and Dhruv next-generation helicopters to Pawan Hans Limited (PHL) in the presence of Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh and Minister of Civil Aviation K Rammohan Naidu in Bengaluru, Karnataka on September 18," the defence ministry said in a statement.

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It would demonstrate the industry's expanding capability to design, develop, and manufacture advanced platforms for both civil and military applications, the officials said.

IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, secretary (defence production) Sanjeev Kumar, civil aviation secretary Samir Kumar Sinha, HAL CMD Ravi K and other senior officials of the defence ministry, civil aviation ministry, IAF, PHL, regulatory agencies and stakeholders from the aerospace and defence sectors will be present on the occasion, it said.

The government has accorded high priority to promoting indigenous design, development and manufacturing in the aerospace & defence sectors. The induction of these platforms is another step towards strengthening the indigenous capabilities and reducing dependence on foreign sources.

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