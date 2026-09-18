BEML Share Price Rallies Over 5% On Bagging This Major Deal

BEML Share Price Today: BEML shares gained sharply in early trade on Friday after the state-owned company bagged an order worth Rs 5,400 crore from National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL) for the supply of high-speed rolling stock for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail corridor.

BEML shares rose as much as 5.36% to hit an intraday high of Rs 2,121 per share on the BSE. At 9:34 am, the stock was trading 2.61% higher at Rs 2,065.50, while the BSE Sensex was up 0.13% at 74,402.

Rs 5,400 Crore NHSRCL Order

BEML has received an order from NHSRCL for the supply of high-speed rolling stock for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail project.

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The order win comes as a major business development for BEML, with the company set to supply rolling stock for India's first high-speed rail corridor.

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BEML Q1 Results

BEML reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 27.01 crore for the quarter ended June, narrowing from a net loss of Rs 64.11 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations increased 29.3% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 820 crore, compared with Rs 634 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company's EBITDA stood at Rs 2 crore, compared with an EBITDA loss of Rs 49 crore a year earlier.

BEML's consolidated loss before tax narrowed to Rs 33.71 crore from Rs 70.28 crore in the same quarter last year.

Total expenses stood at Rs 854.91 crore during the quarter. Material costs were Rs 428.64 crore, while employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 202.63 crore. Finance costs were Rs 13.87 crore.

Revised Final Dividend

Separately, BEML's board recommended a revised final dividend of Rs 12.28 per equity share, with a face value of Rs 5, for FY26.

The dividend represents 246% of the company's paid-up share capital. BEML said the revised final dividend includes the Rs 0.55 per share dividend recommended by the board on May 29 for FY26.

About BEML

BEML Ltd, formerly Bharat Earth Movers Ltd, is a Schedule A public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India, headquartered in Bengaluru. Established in 1964, the company operates across Defence & Aerospace, Mining & Construction, and Rail & Metro segments.

Its product portfolio includes military vehicles, heavy mining equipment, metro coaches, railway coaches and Vande Bharat sleeper coaches.



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