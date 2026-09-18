Japan vs India Women Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch JPN W vs IND W Asian Games 2026 Quarter-Final

JPN W vs IND W Asian Games 2026 Quarter-Final Latest: Toss Update and Playing XI

India Women have won the toss and have opted to field.

Japan Women (Playing XI): Haruna Iwasaki, Akari Nishimura Kano(w), Mai Yanagida(c), Erika Oda, Ahilya Chandel, Shimako Kato, Ayaka Kato-Stafford, Ayumi Fujikawa, Hinase Goto, Erika Toguchi Quinn, Nonoha Yasumoto

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Gunalan Kamalini, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Shree Charani, Shreyanka Patil, Kranti Gaud, Nandani Sharma

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India begin their campaign to defend the women's cricket gold medal at the 2026 Asian Games on Sept. 18 against Japan. The hosts await the defending champions in the quarter-final at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, Aichi. With Harmanpreet Kaur at the helm, India head into the knockout fixture seeking a semi-final berth.

The India vs Japan Women's Asian Games 2026 quarter-final will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network, with live streaming available on SonyLIV.

India and Japan will meet for the first time in a Women's T20I in this quarter-final. The Indian side brings considerably greater experience to the contest, with established players across its batting and bowling units. The squad also features promising youngsters, including spinner Sree Charani and fast bowler Kranti Gaud, giving India further options with the ball.

A victory in the India-Japan quarter-final will send one of the two sides into the semi-finals against Bangladesh on Sept. 20.

Japan vs India Women's Asian Games 2026 Quarter-Final: Date And Time

The Japan vs India Women's Asian Games 2026 Quarter-Final match will be played on Sept. 18 at 10:30 a.m. IST onwards.

Japan vs India Women's Asian Games 2026 Quarter-Final: Venue

Japan vs India Women's Asian Games 2026 Quarter-Final match will be played at Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin, Aichi.

How To Watch Japan vs India Women's Asian Games 2026 Quarter-Final On TV And Online

Fans can watch the Japan vs India Women's Asian Games 2026 quarter-final live on Sony Sports Network, while online streaming will be available via SonyLIV.

ALSO READ: Asian Games 2026 Schedule: Dates, Timings, India Events, Live Streaming And Telecast Details

India Team News

Fresh from winning a record eighth Women's Asia Cup title earlier this month, India arrive in Japan with momentum on their side. The team currently sits third in the ICC Women's T20I rankings and possesses plenty of proven match-winners. Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma give the opening combination an attacking edge, while Richa Ghosh adds firepower with both bat and gloves. Deepti Sharma further strengthens the squad with her ability to contribute in multiple departments.

Japan vs India Women's Asian Games 2026 Quarter-Final: Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, G. Kamalini, Bharti Fulmali, Sree Charani, Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil (subject to fitness), Radha Yadav, Nandani Sharma

Japan: Mai Yanagida (c), Ahilya Chandel, Ayumi Fujikawa, Hinase Goto, Haruna Iwasaki, Shimako Kato, Ayaka Kato-Stafford, Elena Kusuda-Nairn, Akari Nishimura, Erika Oda, Meg Ogawa, Kurumi Ota, Seika Sumi, Erika Toguchi-Quinn, Nonoha Yasumoto

ALSO READ: Women's Cricket Asian Games 2026: Check Full Schedule, Teams, India Squad, Where To Watch

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